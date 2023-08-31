The University of Tulsa is introducing a new mascot at the beginning of the 2023 season.

Fans were given the opportunity to vote on a name and were given four options: Gus T., Gale, Herc, and Hurricane Hank.

Only small details of the caricature, the top of his head and his shoes, have been revealed.

At Thursday's opener, the mascot will be revealed at approximately 6:45 p.m.

The mascot will lead the team onto the field alongside the new freshman class.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a free new mascot T-shirt.

