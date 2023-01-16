New TU defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri: 'It was a no-brainer for me to take advantage of this'

When thinking about potential defensive coordinators for his new Tulsa team, Kevin Wilson was still at Ohio State, seeing his offense go up against Jim Knowles’ defense while preparing for a playoff game.

Knowles, who was in his first season with the Buckeyes after four years at Oklahoma State, had an up-and-coming protégé on the Ohio State staff — senior adviser and analyst Matt Guerrieri, a 34-year-old who previously worked with Knowles at Duke.

“I really liked the system that we ran Ohio State this year, the conflict that it caused for us in practice on a daily basis,” Wilson said last week. “I love the way it was taught, the way it was installed. I was very impressed with that system, and coach Guerrieri had been a part of it.”

Guerrieri (pronounced gurr-AIR-ee) was Wilson’s first hire at TU, jumping at the chance to call plays again and work with someone he respected.

“I have seen his relationship with his players in Indiana,” Guerrieri said. “I’ve seen his relationship with his players at Ohio State. … The relationships every single day is what matters to me.

“To be able to see that in person, build a relationship with him and then get that opportunity (at TU), it was a no-brainer for me to take advantage of this.”

Before the season at Ohio State, Guerrieri was at Duke for a decade, learning under Knowles and then moving into the role of co-defensive coordinator when Knowles left for Stillwater. Guerrieri said he considers Knowles his mentor and one of his closest friends.

“We’ve had a great relationship since 2012 and we helped design kind of what had happened at Duke, and he took the next level in the Big 12 and obviously the Big Ten,” Guerrieri said. “I think he’s the best in the country.”

Guerrieri, who also will coach the Hurricane safeties, hasn’t identified a scheme for TU’s defense or decided whether he will coach from the field or the box.

“I have ideas, obviously, or I wouldn’t be here,” he said. “But I’dd be jumping ahead of myself if I said, ‘This is exactly what it has to look like from a structural standpoint.’ I don’t think that’s fair to the players. We’ll see what they do best and put them in position to be successful.”

A contagious energy and excitement makes Guerrieri a skilled recruiter, and he already has landed key pieces from the portal during his first two weeks on staff. The Hurricane has historically relied on the development of under-recruited players, especially on defense, and that’s likely to continue.

“I think that’s huge,” Guerrieri said. “They’ve done that here. They’ve got first-round draft picks of guys that maybe weren’t the stud coming out of high school. I think that’s critical for us to go find those guys, do a really good job of thorough evaluation, but (make sure) you’re all on the same page as a staff.”

Although he hadn’t spent much time in Oklahoma before moving here, Guerrieri is quickly getting acclimated, taking Italian restaurant recommendations from media members.

“What an awesome opportunity, a great place,” he said. “It’s awesome to be here and be welcomed with open arms. I look forward to building relationships with everybody here and the team for sure.”