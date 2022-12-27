New TU coach Kevin Wilson preparing for Ohio State playoff game

Early in his tenure at the University of Tulsa, Kevin Wilson is staying busy.

Since wrapping up the early signing day last week, Wilson has been back in his role as Ohio State offensive coordinator ahead of the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl playoff against Georgia on Saturday night.

“Probably 70% of the time is spent on this bowl game and the extra time has been late at night,” Wilson told media members in Atlanta on Tuesday. “I said back in preseason, one of our goals was to get in this game and be a part of this, and we want to have success in this game.

“It’s not been hard. It’s been a lot of energy. The total focus when it’s been time to work would be so these guys have a chance to play well against a tremendous Georgia defense, and we’re ready to roll.”

Wilson said he was encouraged by coach Ryan Day to stay with Ohio State through the postseason despite taking the Hurricane job three weeks ago following Philip Montgomery’s dismissal.

“(Day) goes, ‘Quite honestly, you have this opportunity because of the success of the team — you owe it to those guys,’” Wilson said. “We're in a world where everybody has to jump ship. To me, it’s your job to finish.

“It’s been not tough, but just you have to manage some time and have priorities. But I think the bulk of the time and priority has been on finishing and being the best I could to do my job.”

Asked about his comfortability within the Buckeyes’ high-octane offense, quarterback C.J. Stroud credited Wilson for making sure everyone is on the same page.

“Coach Wilson has been there every time I ask for him or need him,” Stroud said. “He does a great job. I think he’ll do a great job (at Tulsa), and I tell him that. He has that aura of a head coach, so I’m excited for him to go up there and do his thing.”

In close to four decades of coaching — primarily as an offensive coordinator but also as head coach at Indiana for six seasons — Wilson has not won a national championship. Does he think this could be his last opportunity?

“My experience says, when I think it’s about me, it never happens that way,” Wilson said. “This is our chance. This is this team’s chance. … We’ve got five days for a swing to get one more at-bat. So it’s about this team.”

Wilson said he’s temporarily a “three-phone guy” while balancing his Ohio State and TU roles with his personal life. When the Buckeyes’ run concludes, he will turn his attention to his head-coaching duties including hiring a staff.

“I just kind of looked at it at my age (61) to get a chance to lead a program and four, five, six, seven years of maybe one more time to do it, maybe do it better,” Wilson said. “Not to prove that I could do it because we actually had success at the losingest program in the history of college ball. I’m proud of what we did over there (at Indiana) and I’m excited about the potential to do this.”