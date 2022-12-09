New TU coach Kevin Wilson making academics a priority

Kevin Wilson repeatedly mentioned academics in his introductory news conference, an encouraging sign for the University of Tulsa administrators who hired him this week as the Hurricane’s new football coach.

“I pulled up last night the APR (Academic Progress Rate), and last year’s No. 1 academic rating score in the country was Clemson,” Wilson said Tuesday. “No. 3 was Bama; Ohio State is No. 9 on that list.

“It’s amazing — those great football teams, those kids do well in class. We shared that with the guys (at TU), and the value of what it means to get a college education.”

While examining the APR, which measures the eligibility and retention of athletes on NCAA teams, Wilson undoubtedly noticed TU football’s most recent score of 939. That number ranked 125th out of 130 FBS programs and last in the American Athletic Conference.

The Hurricane was steady in the 940s for several years before dipping to 939 in 2020-21 data released in July. A perfect score is 1000, and teams that don’t meet a threshold of 930 equaling a 50% graduation rate are subject to sanctions.

When Wilson was head coach at Indiana, his team soared to a 982 APR score. He also spent three years as an assistant at Northwestern, a private school with high academic standards like TU’s.

“Like I told those guys today, you’ve given your body and your soul and your mind to this school playing this sport and the commitment and sacrifice you make,” Wilson said. “Get your education and put a Tulsa degree with your name the rest of your life. Make sure the school gives you your degree. Bust your tail to get your degree.

“You walk out of here with that degree, you’ve got a chance now to go be successful in life. … There’s going to be pitfalls, and it’s not going to be fair and it’s going to be hard. Hey, welcome to the real world. Tulsa is a little bit like the real world if you want to be successful. It ain’t easy, so buckle up and get used to it.”

In his initial meetings with his TU players, Wilson emphasized the importance of finishing the fall semester strong while final exams are being taken. Instead of being intimidated by the academic challenge, he appears to be embracing it.

“As with all schools, there might be some concerns or issues that can make any job challenging, but I see more upside, more bright days and more opportunity,” he said. “I’m excited to lead this (program) and to see if we can get some guys to work together as we move forward.”