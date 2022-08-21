New TU captains eager to take on responsibility of leadership

There wasn’t really any surprise in the selections, as the new group of University of Tulsa team captains announced last week represents a strong group of veteran leadership.

Voted on by the players, six captains were named: quarterback Davis Brin, wide receiver Keylon Stokes, defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow, safety Kendarin Ray, and linebackers Justin Wright and Jon-Michael Terry.

For Stokes, who was also a captain last year, it remains a big honor.

“It means a lot, to be honest,” said Stokes, the Golden Hurricane’s top receiver in 2018-20 who played in only four games last year before his season ended early due to a torn quadriceps muscle. “It’s something that I don’t take lightly, I take it really seriously, because you need someone to bring that juice, someone to bring that momentum that’s going to get everyone going. I really love being captain.”

“It’s a huge honor and it just motivates me to lead my brothers the best that I can, do everything I can to help this team have a successful season,” added Terry, who also missed most of last season, after suffering a torn bicep injury. “I love all my teammates and there’s no other group of guys I’d rather go to war with this fall.”

Coach Philip Montgomery reiterated that he had nothing to do with the process but was pleased with the group that he probably would have chosen himself.

“Those are the guys that, as you go back to January, were saying the right things, doing the right things, being accountable of what’s going on, taking control of our locker room and how we’re working,” Montgomery said. “I wasn’t surprised by the vote. I think these young men have earned the right to be a captain. Guys take a lot of pride in being elected a team captain and they understand the responsibility that it is. These are guys that have already been leaders, that have been talking, so that part doesn’t really change for them. They’re going to be who they are, they’re going to continue to lead our football team.”

Yes, they get to walk out to midfield for the pre-game coin toss, but it’s much more responsibility than that. Wright knows that perhaps the biggest aspect of the captaincy is being a player that the others can look up to and emulate, on and off the field.

“It’s a privilege to get to be able to lead and be their role model,” said Wright, who tied for the team lead with 82 tackles last year while also contributing 3.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. “It’s just a change of title, I guess. Obviously, I’m going to try harder to be a little less goofy and a little more of a leader at times. For the most part, I try to be serious when it’s time to be serious, but other than that, I’m a pretty cool guy. Just being a leader on and off the field, making sure that you’re taking care of your body, so that others can watch you and do what you do. You just try to pass it on.”

“You got additional responsibilities and pressure, just leading by example for everyone is really the biggest thing, on and off the field,” Stokes added, “just making sure everybody sees you doing right and sees you doing the things you’re supposed to be doing, so they can follow in your footsteps. It’s a lot that plays into being a leader and a captain.”

While they have all displayed impressive leadership qualities already, they each have their own methods.

“I think all six of those guys have equally done leadership in different ways,” Montgomery said. “Some guys are stronger talkers, some guys are more by action, some guys are a little bit quieter and they’re putting their arm around a guy and saying, ‘Hey, I got to have you right here,’ and lifting them up and being there, and other guys are being stronger and more poignant about it. Everybody’s got a unique way of leading and I think all six of those guys are going to be able to, together, lead our locker room and our program to where we want it to go.”

And what were the qualities they were thinking of when voting?

“I was just looking for guys that were leaders and that were always accountable and dependable,” Terry said, “guys that you can look up to and they’re always doing the right thing and they’re leading the guys in their unit to do the right things as well.”

“I was looking at how they respond with adversity,” Wright added. “Like in games when you mess up on a big play or whatnot, does he struggle with it or does he move on to the next play and capitalize off it? When he’s getting on to somebody, does he approach it the right way? Just stuff like that.”

Stokes revealed that one of the people he voted for was Wright.

“J-Dub, I definitely voted him for captain, because I feel like he’s just like me,” Stokes said. “He’ll come out here and he will get on you. He wants to be great so he comes out here every day, he works hard. He comes out here and as soon as he steps on the field, he screams, every day. That’s somebody that you want, somebody who’s going to bring that energy.”