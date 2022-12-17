New coach Kevin Wilson brings reputation of developing players to TU

Kevin Wilson has made a 37-year career out of getting the most from his players.

He takes that reputation with him to the University of Tulsa, where he will coach the likes of on-the-rise quarterback Braylon Braxton and elite playmaker Braylin Presley. Wilson lured Braxton back to TU out of the portal and landed Presley as a coveted transfer from Oklahoma State.

Regarding player development, Wilson said this at his introductory news conference: "You've got to find that two- or three-star level guy on paper but that can develop to be the four- or five-star. If you look in the NFL Draft world, there will be more three-star guys drafted in the first round than four- and five-star high school recruits.

"The three-star guys weren't in high school as developed, but they keep developing over time. … There's an art in evaluating recruits to gauge that. You don't want to miss on that lot, but you're gauging on a developmental piece."

During the past six seasons as Ohio State's offensive coordinator, Wilson worked with players who came in highly regarded but was a key reason they left as household names. Among those were back-to-back Heisman finalists Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields.

Wilson also helped produce the first 2,000-yard rusher in program history (J.K. Dobbins), two 1,000-yard receivers in consecutive seasons (Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson in 2021; Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka in 2022) and five first-round draft picks (Haskins, Fields, Wilson, Billy Price and Chris Olave).

In his previous stops, Wilson's players also thrived. Some of their accomplishments:

Miami (Ohio) running back Travis Prentice rushed for 3,937 yards and 56 touchdowns in three seasons under Wilson, and he closed his career sixth in NCAA rushing history.

Northwestern quarterback Zak Kustok had 532 yards of offense in a 2001 game — still the seventh-most yards in Big Ten history — when Wilson was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Two of Wilson's running backs, Northwestern’s Damien Anderson and Indiana’s Tevin Coleman, accumulated 2,000 rushing yards in a season. Oklahoma's Adrian Peterson just missed a 2,000-yard season under Wilson in 2004 with 1,925 yards.

OU quarterback Sam Bradford became the NCAA's career-leader in passing efficiency. Bradford and fellow Sooner Landry Jones each passed for more 4,700 yards in a season to rank 21st and 23rd, respectively, in NCAA history.

Indiana quarterbacks Nate Sudfeld (2015) and Richard Lagow (2016) held the top two single season passing yardage totals in program history, with Sudfeld's 3,573 yards ranking 10th in Big Ten history.