 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nelp, TU to host Tulane at Reynolds Center on Wednesday night
0 Comments
TU women's basketball

Nelp, TU to host Tulane at Reynolds Center on Wednesday night

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tulane at Tulsa

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Reynolds Center

ESPN+, Chrome-93.5t

Records: Tulane 16-7, 7-4 American Athletic Conference; Tulsa 14-6, 4-5

Three storylines

Nelp's first try at the Wave: First-year coach Angie Nelp, whose Hurricane started an all-time program best 10-0 to start the year, has not yet encountered the Green Wave of Tulane while on TU's sideline. The Green Wave has had TU's number in past years, beating the Hurricane twice last season and posting a 25-9 series lead.

Scouting the Green Wave: Like the Golden Hurricane, Tulane's nickname takes after an aquatic weather phenomenon modified by a color. The Green Wave is led in scoring by Moon Ursin with 14.1 points per game, followed by three others in double figures.

Shooting slump: TU has shot above 40% from the 3-point line eight times this season and has only shot below 30% thrice this year — the past three games. In a loss to Houston without the hot hands of Wyvette Mayberry, the Hurricane only hit 3-13 triples.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

OK Preps Extra: Barry Lewis explains how the All-World team was picked

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert