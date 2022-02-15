Nelp, TU to host Tulane at Reynolds Center on Wednesday night

Tulane at Tulsa
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Reynolds Center
ESPN+, Chrome-93.5t
Records: Tulane 16-7, 7-4 American Athletic Conference; Tulsa 14-6, 4-5
Three storylines
Nelp's first try at the Wave: First-year coach Angie Nelp, whose Hurricane started an all-time program best 10-0 to start the year, has not yet encountered the Green Wave of Tulane while on TU's sideline. The Green Wave has had TU's number in past years, beating the Hurricane twice last season and posting a 25-9 series lead.
Scouting the Green Wave: Like the Golden Hurricane, Tulane's nickname takes after an aquatic weather phenomenon modified by a color. The Green Wave is led in scoring by Moon Ursin with 14.1 points per game, followed by three others in double figures.
Shooting slump: TU has shot above 40% from the 3-point line eight times this season and has only shot below 30% thrice this year — the past three games. In a loss to Houston without the hot hands of Wyvette Mayberry, the Hurricane only hit 3-13 triples.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
