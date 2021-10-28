Navy at Tulsa: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

Navy at Tulsa
6:30 p.m. Friday, H.A. Chapman Stadium
Need-to-know info
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KXBL-99.5
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com/Varsity Network
Records: Navy 1-6, 1-4 AAC; Tulsa 3-4, 2-1
Last meeting: On Dec. 5, 2020, Tulsa defeated Navy 19-6 in Annapolis, Maryland.
All-time series: Navy leads 6-2
FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Breezy with a kickoff temp of 60°
FOUR DOWNS
1. TOP STORYLINE
Flair for the dramatic
The Hurricane continues to win games in wild fashion. Of the 16 victories in the past four seasons, 10 were by a single-digit margin — including all three this season. In its last outing, TU prevailed by one point at USF, scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute for the its first lead of the game. Navy also has been in close contests, losing by a possession to Houston, SMU and most recently Cincinnati. The Midshipmen's lone victory was by three points against UCF earlier this month.
2. KEY MATCHUP
TU RBs vs. Navy run defense
Led by Shamari Brooks, the Hurricane has been gaining momentum on the ground. Navy is giving up a stingy 131.4 rushing yards per game, fewer than half of what TU totaled against USF. The Mids also are good at forcing fumbles, highlighted by three from cornerback Michael McMorris.
3. PLAYER TO WATCH
Zack Long
Long is among six FBS kickers who haven't missed a field goal or an extra-point attempt. He is 9-for-9 on field goals and 19-of-19 on PATs, and he also has had four touchbacks on kickoffs.
4. WHO WINS AND WHY?
From Guerin Emig: Navy is feisty but limited. The difference in quarterbacks alone — TU's Davis Brin vs. Navy's Tai Lavatai — should account for the Hurricane's winning margin.
TU 33, Navy 23