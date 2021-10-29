 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Navy at Tulsa: Hurricane falls short against Midshipmen, 20-17
0 Comments
alert

Navy at Tulsa: Hurricane falls short against Midshipmen, 20-17

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Related content links

Complete coverage of TU-Navy

When Navy got the ball with eight minutes left, the University of Tulsa was in big trouble.

Facing a disciplined team with an ability to eat up the clock, the Hurricane was helpless down the stretch of a painful 20-17 defeat in American Athletic Conference play Friday night at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

After the Midshipmen made a field goal with four minutes left, TU eventually found the end zone two minutes later. An onside kick was recovered by Navy, which ran out the clock.

With the setback, the Hurricane (3-5, 2-2) moved further from bowl eligibility. Getting to .500 would require three wins in the final four games that include unbeatens Cincinnati and SMU.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News