Navy at Tulsa: Hurricane falls short against Midshipmen, 20-17

When Navy got the ball with eight minutes left, the University of Tulsa was in big trouble.

Facing a disciplined team with an ability to eat up the clock, the Hurricane was helpless down the stretch of a painful 20-17 defeat in American Athletic Conference play Friday night at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

After the Midshipmen made a field goal with four minutes left, TU eventually found the end zone two minutes later. An onside kick was recovered by Navy, which ran out the clock.

With the setback, the Hurricane (3-5, 2-2) moved further from bowl eligibility. Getting to .500 would require three wins in the final four games that include unbeatens Cincinnati and SMU.

