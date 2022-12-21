 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nashville SC selects TU's Alex Meinhard in MLS SuperDraft

Creighton Tulsa Men's Soccer (copy)

Alex Meinhard (right) is congratulated by his Tulsa teammates after a goal against Creighton during the NCAA Tournament's third round on Nov. 26.

 Dave Crenshaw, for the Tulsa World

University of Tulsa forward Alex Meinhard was selected by Nashville SC in the MLS SuperDraft 2023's second round on Wednesday.

Meinhard was the 49th overall selection and the first MLS draft choice since Jake McGuire was picked in the second round by the Houston Dynamo in 2017.

“I am very happy for Alex and Nashville made a great pick,” TU coach Tom McIntosh said in a press release. “To tear his ACL twice, not play a game for nearly three years and now he is a second-round draft pick in the MLS and clearly one of the best players in the country. It says a lot of him as a person and we wish him well.”

Meinhard, a junior from Estonia, started in 31 of 39 career matches. His 29 goals rank 10th on TU’s all-time goals list. He has eight assists for 66 career points.

In 2022, Meinhard had team-highs of 10 goals, five assists and 25 points. He finished second in points, third in goals, ninth in shots and 10th in assists in the AAC. During his career, Meinhard has been the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year twice and an AAC first-team selection all three years. 

