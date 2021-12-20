Myrtle Beach Bowl notebook: Strong finish to TU career for Brooks

Brooks goes out on top
Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks reached second place on the school's all-time rushing chart on his eighth carry of Monday's Myrtle Beach Bowl. He finished with 107 yards and ended his career with 3,729 rushing yards.
Brooks also hit the 1,000-yard mark on the season for a second time in his career, becoming only the sixth Hurricane running back to accomplish the feat.
Johnson hits 1,000
With 129 yards on eight catches, receiver Josh Johnson reached 1,000 yards as well. He delivered his sixth 100-yard outing of the season and the seventh of his career.
Farniok comes up big
After TU center Gerard Wheeler went down with an injury in the first half, Will Farniok entered the game and took his first snaps at center. Farniok, who transferred from Nebraska, previously appeared in three games on special teams.
"I think Will came in and did a tremendous job," coach Philip Montgomery said. "Obviously, that's a big loss when we lose Gerard ... but for Will to step up (when) he hasn't snapped in a game, hasn't been put in those situations. For him to step up and play the way he did, just a ton of respect for him and (excited about) what the future holds."
Solomon returns home
Playing a game in his old stomping grounds was Myrtle Beach native Kenney Solomon, a sophomore cornerback who transferred to TU from Tennessee. Solomon had a key contribution late in the first half when he downed a Hurricane punt inside the 10-yard line.
"When we got the announcement that we were coming here, obviously he was excited and he's telling about good spots to go to because this is his hometown and none of us have been here," Montgomery said. "It was a great experience for him. His family and others, they welcomed us as soon as we got to the hotel. They had their own little pep rally as we pulled up to the hotel.
"Kenney makes a big play right there and fields that punt. Kenney's got a good future ahead of him, and we're excited that he's part of our program and here with us."
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World