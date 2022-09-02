Multiple challenges for Tulsa in opener on road against Wyoming

After battling against each other during a month of fall camp, University of Tulsa football players finally get to go against another team on Saturday when they travel to the higher elevation of Laramie to face the Wyoming Cowboys in their season opener.

Coach Philip Montgomery is happy just to start the season and to get a sense of what his team, with a bunch of first-time starters and several other newcomers, can do against real competition.

“I think our guys have done a really nice job during fall camp, excited about the progress that we have made, the trajectory that I think we’re on,” said Montgomery, who is starting his eighth year at the helm for TU. “We’ve got a lot of new faces on this football team, got a lot of key guys back as well, but those new faces, figuring out what they can do, what their strengths and weaknesses are, how they fit into what we do as a team.”

Besides it being a road game against another team that finished 7-6 last year and won a bowl game, another challenge for Tulsa is that Wyoming has already played its opener, losing last Saturday at Illinois, 38-6.

“There’s some good and bad to that part of it, right?” Montgomery said. “This is the only time in any sport where you don’t have any preseason games to see where your team’s at, to kind of get a feel for some of the details that are involved in a game. So obviously, them having a game is going to benefit them, us being our first time to walk out.”

Despite the fact that Wyoming was blown out last week, Montgomery still views the Cowboys as dangerous opponents.

“Really, after you watch the tape and you really break it down, I don’t think Wyoming played all that bad,” Montgomery said. “I was impressed with their physicality and their attitude and effort throughout that 60-minute game, so I know we’re going to have our hands full when we go up there. They’re getting to play at home for the first time, they got this Game One under their belt, they’re going to learn a lot from that.”

While acknowledging Laramie's higher elevation (7,165 feet above sea level vs. 5,280 in Denver), Montgomery isn’t too concerned that it will affect his team.

“As far as the elevation part of it goes, is it a factor? It probably can be,” he admitted. “I think about the heat that we play in every day, the humidity that we’ve had — those things are going to help prepare us. You know us, it doesn’t matter if it’s 105 or raining, we’re out in it and practicing, so I think our guys will handle the situation well.

"We’ve got to get up there and go play in it obviously, but from that standpoint, we’re going to play it how we always play it and we’re going to see how it plays itself out when we get there.”

Having already started game-planning for Wyoming last week, Montgomery noted he had to adjust a few things after seeing the Cowboys against Illinois.

“You’re watching a lot of last year’s tape and all of a sudden you get this tape this weekend, and then you’re trying to compare what my plan was — does it need to be adjusted?” Montgomery said. “Are they going to stay with what they did Week 1 — because they did some things differently in that game than what they’ve done previously. So is it going to be a combination of those two things? Those are the kinds of things you do as a coach as you kind of start breaking them down.”

One important key to Tulsa’s fortunes will be quarterback Davis Brin, who enters his second season as starter following an up-and-down performance last year, when he threw for 3,269 yards, along with 18 touchdowns and a nation-leading 16 interceptions. Brin believes he has taken significant steps forward in his game since then and is excited to get going again.

“We’re taking a lot of factors into account, especially them getting a game in before us, but we get to watch the tape on them, too, so there’s pros and cons to that, but we’re just doing the best we can,” Brin said of preparing for the opener. “I feel like I’ve improved a ton, just being able to process things faster and the game slowing down, and just being more prepared. I’m watching a ton of film right now, more than I ever have, and that’s definitely helping a lot.”

Tulsa will be without last year’s top returning running back because Anthony Watkins, who rushed for 634 yards and four touchdowns on 86 carries in 2021, is unavailable. Montgomery wouldn’t reveal what the issue was or how long he was expected to be out. The Hurricane still have a deep backfield, though, with Steven Anderson, Jordan Ford and Deneric Prince leading the group.