Missed for most of last year, Keylon Stokes ready to contribute again for TU in 2022

As the University of Tulsa prepares for the 2022 season, a big lift to the offense will be the return of wide receiver Keylon Stokes.

A grad student now, Stokes was the Golden Hurricane’s leading receiver for three straight seasons (2018-20) but missed most of last year due to a torn quad injury suffered in the second game of the season.

After a lot of hard work rehabbing from the injury, as well as overcoming a difficult personal issue, Stokes is back making plays in “fall camp” again and excited to get started for real.

“It feels amazing, body feeling good, feeling real healthy, just ready to get back out there,” Stokes said Wednesday at the Hurricane’s media day.

The 5-foot-10, 198-pound native of Manvell, Texas, had topped the squad as a sophomore in 2018 with 41 catches for 575 yards, with two touchdowns, while also adding 15 rushes for 104 yards and two TDs, as well as kickoff return duties.

In 2019, he came back and posted 62 receptions for 1,040 yards and six touchdowns, all team bests (and career-highs), and was the team’s top punt returner and kickoff returner.

He followed that up with a team-leading 46 receptions and 644 yards, along with three TDs, in the nine-game COVID-shortened 2020 season. He also gained 65 yards on 13 rushes and was the Hurricane’s leading punt returner again.

Then, last year, after recording four receptions for 96 yards in TU’s season-opener against UC Davis, Stokes got hurt in the game against Oklahoma State. He missed the next two contests but came back against Memphis, contributing five catches for 33 yards, but could not make it through the following contest against Houston and was shut down for the season. He ended 2021 with just 11 receptions and 148 yards in parts of four games.

“Obviously we missed him,” said Golden Hurricane coach Philip Montgomery. “He’s been one of our team captains for the last couple of years. He’s one of those guys that we’ve been in a lot of battles with. You know exactly what you’re going to get out of Keylon.

“He’s a very competitive young man, it doesn’t matter what I ask him to do — ‘Hey, run with the football, go block a defensive end, catch this ball, go across the middle.’ He is a true throwback player in my opinion, because no matter what you ask him to do, he’s going to do it at his utmost level, and he’s always been successful in that. Also returning punts, returning kicks, he’s done it all.”

Having his season ended prematurely was tough, but Stokes fought through the disappointment and pain to get better and even spent a lot of time in the press box watching games and analyzing the play, gaining a new perspective on how receivers fit into the offense overall.

“It was real difficult at the time, because I really love football,” said Stokes, who currently sits ninth on the Tulsa career receiving yards list, about 800 behind his brother, Keevan Lucas (2013-16) in third. “This is what I really want to do with my life. … It was a good step for me to look back and watch the field and actually see how defenses move and what pockets are open and things like that. All around, it was a great learning process.”

Montgomery has noticed that new awareness in the way Stokes has performed during the first week of preseason practice.

“I have (noticed him) seeing how everything goes in together,” Montgomery said. “It’s more than, ‘Hey, I know I have a dig on this route or a post on this route.’ I think his ability to understand how timing happens, how the defense reacts, what the quarterback’s doing, what we’re trying to see and accomplish offensively — a lot of times in practice, he was over there by me and we’re signaling things together. And I’m saying, ‘Now look, if this happens, then this happens,’ so being able to see the game in a different way brings new perspective to me playing my position and how to take advantage of the opportunities that I get within that offense and how it all works together.”

During the same time that he was rehabbing his injury, Stokes was dealing with an unspecified personal issue that took a lot of mental strength to get through.

“It was definitely difficult to deal with that, it was just some things that was going on back at home,” Stokes said. “I overcame that. I’ve been through worse; it’s just something that’s just a hurdle in life that you have to overcome.”

Fellow receiver JuanCarlos Santana, who is the squad’s top returning receiver from last year (51 receptions, 689 yards, with three touchdowns) is happy to have his buddy back on the field next to him and believes Stokes has a lot of pent-up energy to expend after what he’s been through.

“I’m excited having Keylon back,” said Santana, who also arrived in Tulsa for the 2017 season along with Stokes. “Me and Keylon came in together, best friends, roommates, all that. He’s been frustrated these past two years. It hasn’t been easy, on and off the field for him, dealing with a lot. I’m just happy to see that everything’s clearing up for him and finally, he can just do what he loves. He has a lot on his mind, he’s going to let it all out on the field, for sure.”

“It’s time to release and go,” Stokes added.