Midway through roller-coaster season, TU prepares for third game

TU will have gone 20 days between games by the time Friday night’s meeting with USF kicks off. After an August during which TU was limited to seven preseason practices in a crucial 17-day span, the Hurricane now would love to be able to do more than practice.

“Obviously they’re tired of practicing,” Montgomery said. “They’re wanting to play games. They’ve done a good job of bringing energy every day. Their focus and their intent have been really good, so we’ve just got to put it all back together and do it on the field again.”

Among the few positives: The additional time between games has allowed the offense to get more work in. In the first two games, TU totaled 98 yards and two points in the first quarter and 617 yards and 39 points in the final three.

“I think we’re taking some really positives steps,” Montgomery said. “I think we have the potential of being a potent-type offense, but we need games and we need reps in games and we need that type of (experience) to allow us to grow and develop and get to the next step.

“Luckily we get to go against, in my opinion, an extremely aggressive and physical and tough defense in our own defense very day, but at some point in there you’ve got to do it with things on the line and do it underneath the lights and it’s just different come game time.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.