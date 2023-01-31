Metro Christian quarterback Kirk Francis commits to TU

Metro Christian quarterback Kirk Francis, one of the nation’s most prolific passers, has verbally committed to the University of Tulsa.

“It’s definitely a weight off my shoulders — knowing where I’m going next year and knowing where I’m going to be for hopefully the next four or five years and knowing that I’m going to be playing for coaches that have so much experience and so much success at a high level,” Francis said.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Francis is coming off a senior season in which he threw for 4,383 yards and 58 touchdowns with six interceptions. His passing yardage ranked eighth among high school quarterbacks across the country and his TD passes were tied for second, according to MaxPreps.

After taking over as quarterback midway through his sophomore year, Francis delivered a record-book career, totaling 9,599 passing yards and 115 touchdown passes with a 66% completion rate.

He also was a key reason for the Patriots’ postseason success, throwing for a combined 993 yards and 10 touchdowns in a 2020 Class 2A championship win against Washington and a 2022 3A title-game defeat against Oklahoma City Heritage Hall.

Francis, who was ranked first on the Tulsa World’s final All-World ranking of area players in November, received several FCS and Division II offers and could have walked on at Oklahoma State, Cal or Memphis.

After not having a relationship with the previous TU coaching staff, Francis heard from Kevin Wilson within a week of the coaching change and quickly developed a connection with Steve Spurrier Jr., the Hurricane's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. A couple of weeks ago, Francis worked out for Wilson and Spurrier and performed well enough to become a coveted member of the 2023 signing class.

“Coach Wilson and his track record with offenses and quarterbacks is well known, and the opportunity to work hard under him is pretty special,” Francis said. “Coach Spurrier has been around legendary coaches his entire career and life. We have spent a lot of time getting to know each other, and I think that process has been valuable to both sides.”

Francis, who credited his high school coaches and teammates for his achievements, will sign with TU on Wednesday and participate in a ceremony with other Metro Christian athletes Thursday.