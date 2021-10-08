Memphis at Tulsa: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

Memphis at Tulsa

8 p.m. Saturday, H.A. Chapman Stadium

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KXBL-99.5

Records: Memphis 3-2, 1-1 AAC; Tulsa 1-4, 0-1

Last meeting: Memphis defeated the Hurricane 42-41 in Tulsa on Oct. 26, 2019.

All-time series: Memphis leads 19-11

FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Clear and Windy, kickoff temp 85°

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Avoiding costly mistakes

Tulsa ranks first in an undesirable category, leading FBS with 97.2 penalty yards per game. The Hurricane has been flagged 50 times in five games, and those penalties have played a key role in the four losses. These are not new struggles: TU had the second-most penalty yardage in 2020 (82.4 yards per game) and the most in 2019 (79.1).

2. KEY MATCHUP

Memphis RBs vs. TU's run defense