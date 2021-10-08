Memphis at Tulsa: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

Memphis at Tulsa
8 p.m. Saturday, H.A. Chapman Stadium
Need-to-know info
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KXBL-99.5
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: Memphis 3-2, 1-1 AAC; Tulsa 1-4, 0-1
Last meeting: Memphis defeated the Hurricane 42-41 in Tulsa on Oct. 26, 2019.
All-time series: Memphis leads 19-11
FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Clear and Windy, kickoff temp 85°
FOUR DOWNS
1. TOP STORYLINE
Avoiding costly mistakes
Tulsa ranks first in an undesirable category, leading FBS with 97.2 penalty yards per game. The Hurricane has been flagged 50 times in five games, and those penalties have played a key role in the four losses. These are not new struggles: TU had the second-most penalty yardage in 2020 (82.4 yards per game) and the most in 2019 (79.1).
2. KEY MATCHUP
Memphis RBs vs. TU's run defense
The Tigers are averaging close to 5 yards per carry, but fumbles have been a significant problem. Memphis has eight fumbles, with six of those being lost. The Hurricane is giving up an average of 147.2 rushing yards per game, and five opponent runs have gone for at least 30 yards.
3. PLAYER TO WATCH
Jaxon Player
After watching the first half of the Houston game because of a targeting call that came the previous week, Player will be back in action for Saturday's entirety. He has 3.5 tackles for lost yardage, four quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery this season.
4. WHO WINS AND WHY?
Memphis has the quarterback and running back to take advantage of the struggling Hurricane. TU has a line in the sand, meaning find a way to win this one or risk a calamitous 2021 record. Pride prevails in a close shave.
TU 31, Memphis 30
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World