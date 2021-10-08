Memphis at Tulsa: Saturday's game pits two teams desperately searching for a win

Two teams in desperate need of a victory meet late Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

The University of Tulsa, sitting at 1-4 and coming off its worst American Athletic Conference defeat, hosts a Memphis team that has dropped back-to-back heartbreakers by a combined five points.

“We’ve got to get back to our style of football and what we do,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “And this week is about that. It’s about us. Obviously Memphis is talented. It’s going to be a great contest for us, but this has got to be about us and what we have to do.”

After showing progression in previous outings and being competitive with the likes of Oklahoma State and Ohio State, the Hurricane took a significant step backward with a 45-10 thumping against Houston last week.

“It was disappointing,” safety Kendarin Ray said. “We know what we are capable of doing and showing out there for the fans and for our team. We hope that we can improve this week and be ready for the homecoming game.”

While TU has struggled in the early going, Memphis has surrendered sizeable leads in back-to-back losses. The Tigers were up 21-0 before falling 28-21 to UTSA and they had a 17-0 advantage in a 34-31 defeat at Temple.