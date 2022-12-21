Meet Tulsa's 2023 recruiting class with fast facts of the newcomers

OL KASEN CARPENTER

Height/Weight: 6-3, 265

Hometown/School: Allen, Texas

Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

Carpenter, who had more than a dozen offers, was selected offensive line MVP of his district after a season in which he played center and tackle. He said he is not planning to sign this week and is waiting to meet with the new coaching staff.

DL JAMES EAGLIN

Height/Weight: 6-4, 300

Hometown/School: Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Point)

Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)

A big-bodied prospect who was first-team all-district, Eaglin recorded 28 tackles including four for lost yardage and returned an interception for a touchdown.

WR JAHRID HUGHES

Height/Weight: 6-3, 180

Hometown/School: Keller, Texas (Timber Creek)

Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)

A home-run threat with speed and blocking ability, Hughes averaged 15 yards per catch and scored four touchdowns. He also had two interceptions on defense.

WR MATTHEW OGUNRIN

Height/Weight: 6-0, 170

Hometown/School: Katy, Texas (Tompkins)

Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)

An under-the-radar player with high upside, Ogunrin caught 25 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown as a senior. He also was used at kick returner, scoring a touchdown this season.

RB BRAYLIN PRESLEY

Height/Weight: 5-8, 165

Hometown/Previous school: Bixby/Oklahoma State

Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)

Presley completed his transfer paperwork Monday after a freshman season at OSU, where he played receiver and returner. In high school, he rushed for 4,978 yards and 102 touchdowns and won four state titles.

S DEVIN ROBINSON

Height/Weight: 5-11, 175

Hometown/School: Tulsa (Union)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)

Co-defensive MVP of his district, Robinson recorded 62 tackles and four interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns. He also blocked a field goal.

WR ASHTON SCHUMANN

Height/Weight: 6-1, 175

Hometown/School: League City, Texas (Clear Springs)

Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)

Schumann had a productive senior season, catching 44 passes for 798 yards and 11 touchdowns and becoming an all-district kick returner. His offers included Air Force, Army and Navy.

WR MARI SMITH

Height/Weight: 6-0, 150

Hometown/School: Fort Smith, Arkansas (Northside)

Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)

In the past two seasons, Smith totaled 956 receiving yards and scored 14 touchdowns. He also is a state-champion sprinter.

WR GRAYSON TEMPEST

Height/Weight: 5-10, 160

Hometown/School: Tulsa (Union)

Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)

A versatile player who was co-MVP of his district, Tempest caught 48 passes for 646 yards and five touchdowns. He also passed for three TDs, ran for two and scored on kickoff and punt returns.​

DE ELIJAH WILSON

Height/Weight: 6-0, 210

Hometown/School: Duncanville, Texas

Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)