Meet Tulsa's 2023 recruiting class with fast facts of the newcomers

OL KASEN CARPENTER
Height/Weight: 6-3, 265
Hometown/School: Allen, Texas
Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)
Carpenter, who had more than a dozen offers, was selected offensive line MVP of his district after a season in which he played center and tackle. He said he is not planning to sign this week and is waiting to meet with the new coaching staff.
DL JAMES EAGLIN
Height/Weight: 6-4, 300
Hometown/School: Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Point)
Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)
A big-bodied prospect who was first-team all-district, Eaglin recorded 28 tackles including four for lost yardage and returned an interception for a touchdown.
WR JAHRID HUGHES
Height/Weight: 6-3, 180
Hometown/School: Keller, Texas (Timber Creek)
Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)
A home-run threat with speed and blocking ability, Hughes averaged 15 yards per catch and scored four touchdowns. He also had two interceptions on defense.
WR MATTHEW OGUNRIN
Height/Weight: 6-0, 170
Hometown/School: Katy, Texas (Tompkins)
Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)
An under-the-radar player with high upside, Ogunrin caught 25 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown as a senior. He also was used at kick returner, scoring a touchdown this season.
RB BRAYLIN PRESLEY
Height/Weight: 5-8, 165
Hometown/Previous school: Bixby/Oklahoma State
Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 3 stars (Rivals)
Presley completed his transfer paperwork Monday after a freshman season at OSU, where he played receiver and returner. In high school, he rushed for 4,978 yards and 102 touchdowns and won four state titles.
S DEVIN ROBINSON
Height/Weight: 5-11, 175
Hometown/School: Tulsa (Union)
Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)
Co-defensive MVP of his district, Robinson recorded 62 tackles and four interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns. He also blocked a field goal.
WR ASHTON SCHUMANN
Height/Weight: 6-1, 175
Hometown/School: League City, Texas (Clear Springs)
Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)
Schumann had a productive senior season, catching 44 passes for 798 yards and 11 touchdowns and becoming an all-district kick returner. His offers included Air Force, Army and Navy.
WR MARI SMITH
Height/Weight: 6-0, 150
Hometown/School: Fort Smith, Arkansas (Northside)
Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)
In the past two seasons, Smith totaled 956 receiving yards and scored 14 touchdowns. He also is a state-champion sprinter.
WR GRAYSON TEMPEST
Height/Weight: 5-10, 160
Hometown/School: Tulsa (Union)
Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)
A versatile player who was co-MVP of his district, Tempest caught 48 passes for 646 yards and five touchdowns. He also passed for three TDs, ran for two and scored on kickoff and punt returns.
DE ELIJAH WILSON
Height/Weight: 6-0, 210
Hometown/School: Duncanville, Texas
Star rating: N/A (247Sports); 2 stars (Rivals)
Wilson was a central figure on Duncanville's undefeated state-championship team, helping keep opponents to an average of 10 points per game. He said he plans to sign in February.
