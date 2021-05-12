Meet Tulsa superwoman Kassidy Scott, who can't be stopped by heart surgery, a 10-centimeter tumor and a bad back

Kassidy Scott immediately knew something went wrong when she noticed a burn mark on her chest after heart surgery.
Scott asked her mom, Kathy Scott, “What happened?” shortly after the Feb. 17 procedure.
“My mom said, 'they had to shock you because your heart stopped',” said Scott, a senior pitcher on Tulsa’s softball team. “That was the scariest part for me because I didn’t even think that was a risk going in.”
Just three months after the surgery, Scott is preparing for her final games playing the sport she loves. Tulsa is hosting the American Athletic Conference Championship. The fourth-seeded Golden Hurricane will face No. 5 Houston at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The three-day, single-elimination tournament ends with a 1 p.m. championship game Saturday at the Collins Family Softball Complex. The survivor gets to extend its season in the NCAA Tournament.
It’s hard to believe that a softball career that began with Scott’s “Looney Tunes” team as a four-year-old (she was the Road Runner but wanted to be Tweety Bird; every player was a character) will now come to an end.
The best thing is the completion is coming on her terms. No COVID stoppage in 2020 or physical pain this season stopped her from reaching this goal.
The heart issue isn’t the only personal battle that the right-hander faces on a daily basis. She also has a 10-centimeter tumor in her back as well as a pars defect, where discs in her lower back touch bone on bone.
You think football players are tough? Check out this superwoman.
“She pitches with true passion,” TU coach Crissy Strimple said. “Dealing with the nagging little injuries, the tumor, the heart condition that she had to get rectified this year, she’s willing to do it because she just loves the game and loves to have the ball in her hand in the circle.”
Scott, who is from Piedmont, joined the Golden Hurricane prior to the 2019 season. She spent her first two seasons at Texas Tech before transferring to TU.
She played a full junior season, getting a win in an NCAA Tournament victory over BYU before having her 2020 campaign prematurely shut down due to COVID.
Her decision to return was an easy one. She wasn’t ready to quit softball.
It also turned out to be a decision that saved her life.
Prior to the 2021 season, she had a routine physical for the school that included an EKG. Immediately, it was red-flagged as abnormal.
“Kassidy called me and said, 'they’re not going to let me work out,” Kathy Scott said. “I asked, 'what do you mean?' and she said, 'there’s something wrong'.”
Kathy Scott wouldn’t believe it and, as a nurse and with family in the medical field, she asked her daughter to take a picture of the EKG. Her brother, who is an anesthesiologist, told her it looked like Wolf-Parkinson-White syndrome, which is a condition where there is an extra electrical pathway in the heart and leads to rapid heart rates.
After a visit to a cardiologist and electrophysiologist, surgery was performed.
Anything involving surgery can be concerning, especially for the parent.
“I just had to trust God that they got her in the right place,” Kathy Scott said. “I was scared to death because someone’s working on your little girl’s heart.”
The recovery time was fast-paced. Scott didn’t want to miss anything after getting a second chance at a senior year post-COVID.
She is also thankful for the TU coaches, athletic trainers and medical staff.
“Had I not come back and done that physical, I would have still had it and not known about it,” Scott said. “Because of the case that I had, it was really severe and I could have dropped dead at any second.
“I’m just so thankful for them. They’ve been so supportive and understanding. Even with my limitations and modifications that I have to do, I’m just so grateful.”
The heart issue has been an added challenge to other ailments.
Scott has a 10-centimeter tumor that’s wrapped around nerves in her spine which was discovered before her sophomore season at Texas Tech. Dissecting it could cause a major issue and, since it’s benign, it’s still inside her. There are annual MRIs scheduled to monitor her situation, but everything so far has been positive.
Epidurals are a normal part of her life due to the pain from her disc issues. She’s allowed a maximum of three a year but has spent the spring without the benefit of getting it done. The heart surgery altered the schedule and getting an epidural would have kept her from playing.
“I’m just at the point where I have to suck it up, take a lot of medicine and pray,” Scott said.
She had no physical activities for the first 72 hours after surgery. She began light work in the bullpen and walking instead of running with her teammates.
While she didn’t pitch in the season-opening series at Texas A&M, she did get one inning of work on March 5 against New Mexico. She struck out two batters.
This season, she is 3-0 with two saves. She has 18 strikeouts in 37 innings pitched. She has a 1.89 ERA.
Rick and Kathy Scott have been supportive from Kassidy’s youth days to her college career at Texas Tech and now, at Tulsa. The pitcher says she can count on one hand the amount of games that they’ve missed.
“We have five kids, so we’ve been, every weekend for 29 years, at the softball field,” Kathy Scott said. This coming weekend, that might be it. I told her that it’s been pure joy.”