Meet Tulsa superwoman Kassidy Scott, who can't be stopped by heart surgery, a 10-centimeter tumor and a bad back

You think football players are tough? Check out this superwoman.

“She pitches with true passion,” TU coach Crissy Strimple said. “Dealing with the nagging little injuries, the tumor, the heart condition that she had to get rectified this year, she’s willing to do it because she just loves the game and loves to have the ball in her hand in the circle.”

Scott, who is from Piedmont, joined the Golden Hurricane prior to the 2019 season. She spent her first two seasons at Texas Tech before transferring to TU.

She played a full junior season, getting a win in an NCAA Tournament victory over BYU before having her 2020 campaign prematurely shut down due to COVID.

Her decision to return was an easy one. She wasn’t ready to quit softball.

It also turned out to be a decision that saved her life.

Prior to the 2021 season, she had a routine physical for the school that included an EKG. Immediately, it was red-flagged as abnormal.

“Kassidy called me and said, 'they’re not going to let me work out,” Kathy Scott said. “I asked, 'what do you mean?' and she said, 'there’s something wrong'.”