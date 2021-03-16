McAlester point guard Adante Holiman commits to TU

The University of Tulsa landed a verbal commitment from a highly regarded area recruit Tuesday.

McAlester point guard Adante Holiman announced his commitment to the Hurricane on the heels of a junior season in which he averaged 31 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists while shooting better than 50% from the field.

"I chose Tulsa because (the coaches) have a great plan for me not only in basketball but also make me a better man," Holiman said. "I hope to contribute in any way coach (Frank) Haith wants me to and also be a great teammate no matter what."

Holiman, who is listed at 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, is ranked by ESPN.com as a four-star prospect and as the state's top recruit in the Class of 2022. Since the star ratings system began, TU has never signed a four-star player.

Other schools Holiman considered included Arizona and Arizona State. He also received an offer from Ole Miss on Monday.

