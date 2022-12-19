Maya Mayberry, TU women roll over Northwestern State, 96-64

A season-best offensive barrage by the University of Tulsa women led to a big victory Monday night at the Reynolds Center.

Maya Mayberry scored 23 points and Temira Poindexter contributed 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals to help lead Tulsa to a dominant 96-64 triumph over Northwestern State.

Three other players had double-digit points for the Golden Hurricane (9-3), who are now 6-1 in their last seven contests overall and a perfect 7-0 at home this season. Ahrray Young had 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals, Delanie Crawford had 12 points and four assists, and freshman Caroline Lyles posted career-highs with 10 points and six rebounds.

“I know they give their all every time they step on the floor, but today, I felt like we took our teamwork to another level,” said Tulsa coach Angie Nelp. “There were these moments within the game where we had great connection, we had great team chemistry and we were able read each other in some different scenarios to be able to score the ball really well.

"I felt like we had some really good defensive stops that allowed us to get our transition game going and the pace of play. And it’s not just our ability to play fast, it’s our ability to play at a high level offensively and make the right reads against the defense.”

It was a nice bounce-back effort for Tulsa, coming off a disappointing 81-62 loss at No. 22 Kansas last Friday. The point total tied the fifth-most in TU history and Tulsa’s most since netting 98 against Houston in March 2018. It’s just the 16th time that the Hurricane has ever topped 90 points and the fourth time this season.

Tulsa shot 52.9 percent from the floor (36-for-68), its second-best figure of the season and the fifth time they’ve shot 49% or better.

“I think it was our pace and our flow,” Mayberry said. “Our transition was really good tonight. Going with our flow, not letting anyone speed us up, and also, our transition. Our transition was so much better and we got exactly what we wanted from it.”

For Mayberry, who shot 8-for-12 from the floor, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range, it was her third straight game scoring double-digit points after three games in which she totaled just 15 combined points. The game before that was her season-high 27-point gem of a performance against South Carolina State.

“Running hard and playing tough,” Mayberry said, of the key to her performance. “I knew if I ran hard, my teammates would find me, so that was my main thing tonight.”

Nelp was also impressed with Mayberry’s effort.

“Maya is such a dynamic scorer,” Nelp said. “We’re so excited about her development and her growth this year, and you know, it’s funny, these games are not surprising to us. We know what Maya’s capable of, she can shoot the ball, she can score at the rim – what I really liked about Maya today, is the way she really hunted the ball offensively. She was coming off screens, and when the ball hit her hands, she was looking to score, so I was excited to see some of those plays go through the net for her.”

Shelby Rayner scored 18 points to lead Northwestern State (4-6), which is located in Natchitoches, Louisiana, and plays in the Southland Conference. Candice Parramore added 15 points.

Rebounding: After getting outrebounded by a wide margin, 54-28, including 26-10 in the second half, of the last game against Kansas, Tulsa still didn’t do that great on the glass this time either but saw some improvement as the game went on. They still managed to come out on top, edging Northwestern State 39-36, but in a game in which they dominated just about every other aspect, that statistic stands out. The Lady Demons actually had a 13-11 edge in the second quarter and pulled down 13 offensive boards overall.

That was one of two areas that Nelp emphasized coming out of the Kansas game.

“One aspect that we really looked to do better in when we looked back at our Kansas game, wanted to have much better offensive flow, but then defensively, we wanted to be able to rebound the ball better than what we did in that game,” Nelp said. “So in this game, we had two focuses, we had offensive flow and execution and we also had a rebounding focus on the defensive end of the floor. I felt in the first and second quarters, that was an area where we continued to grow and be challenged in, and I felt like in the second half, we rebounded the ball really well.”

From the beginning: After Northwestern State’s Parramore scored the first basket of the game just 12 seconds in, Tulsa reeled off a 15-2 run over the next four minutes to build a double-digit lead it never relinquished. The Golden Hurricane led 29-17 after the opening quarter, then outscored the Lady Demons 20-9 in the second to head into halftime with a 49-26 advantage.

A dominant 16-2 run that stretched across five minutes of the third quarter, capped off by Hadley Periman’s 3-pointer from the left corner, gave TU a huge 70-33 lead with 3:23 left. It was 76-43 entering the final quarter.

Limited lineup: Despite the blowout victory, just nine Tulsa players saw the floor in the game, with eight of them playing at least 16 minutes and scoring five points or more. After leading TU with 15 points in the game against Kansas, junior forward Jessika Evans sat out the contest with an undisclosed injury. Tulsa is also still missing forward Katelyn Levings and guard Katia Gallegos because of injuries.

By the Numbers

20 – turnovers that TU’s defense forced Northwestern State into, the most of any opponent all season. Tulsa had a big edge in points scored off turnovers, 23-5

12 – points scored by Delanie Crawford, her fourth straight game hitting double digits

8 – points scored by freshman Cam Mathews, a new career-high

25 – points off the bench for Tulsa, to 11 for Northwestern State’s bench

49 – seconds in the game that Northwestern State held the lead before Tulsa took over