Majority of TU seniors coming back, enticed by chance to win a conference title

On the heels of a turnaround season, the University of Tulsa will benefit from the return of 14 seniors whose careers would have ended last year if not for the NCAA’s extra season of eligibility.

Of last season’s scholarship seniors, everyone except quarterback Zach Smith and running back Corey Taylor II has chosen to come back — five on offense, seven on defense and two on special teams.

“I think these guys understand that they did some really good things, but we left some things on the table that we feel like we can continue to improve (on) and continue to get better (at),” coach Philip Montgomery said. “It was great to see those guys make the commitment to come back and be ready to really dive into this again.”

The Hurricane won all six of its American Athletic Conference games to advance to the championship against Cincinnati, which prevailed on a walk-off field goal. Including a 16-7 nonconference loss at Oklahoma State and a 28-26 Armed Forces Bowl defeat against Mississippi State, TU finished 6-3.