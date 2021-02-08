Majority of TU seniors coming back, enticed by chance to win a conference title

On the heels of a turnaround season, the University of Tulsa will benefit from the return of 14 seniors whose careers would have ended last year if not for the NCAA’s extra season of eligibility.
Of last season’s scholarship seniors, everyone except quarterback Zach Smith and running back Corey Taylor II has chosen to come back — five on offense, seven on defense and two on special teams.
“I think these guys understand that they did some really good things, but we left some things on the table that we feel like we can continue to improve (on) and continue to get better (at),” coach Philip Montgomery said. “It was great to see those guys make the commitment to come back and be ready to really dive into this again.”
The Hurricane won all six of its American Athletic Conference games to advance to the championship against Cincinnati, which prevailed on a walk-off field goal. Including a 16-7 nonconference loss at Oklahoma State and a 28-26 Armed Forces Bowl defeat against Mississippi State, TU finished 6-3.
“Getting to the championship game last year I think has really enticed those guys,” Montgomery said. “They got together and they talked. That was one of the big (determining factors) on a lot of those guys, coming back or not coming back. They all want an opportunity to get back to the championship game and go win it.”
The departure of Smith to pursue his NFL dream leaves TU with four scholarship quarterbacks including Davis Brin, who led the Hurricane to a comeback victory against Tulane. Taylor also turned pro, but running back Shamari Brooks will be back after missing the 2020 season with a torn ACL and has a chance to become the leading rusher in program history.
Starters Dylan Couch (right guard) and Keylon Stokes (receiver) are among the seniors returning on offense. Offensive lineman X’Zauvea Gadlin, who started every game in 2019, also should be back after he opted out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns.
On defense, the Hurricane will have 10 starters back including five veterans who have played more than 40 games in their careers. The only playing not returning is linebacker Zaven Collins, who left early for the NFL after a junior season in which he emerged as the nation’s top defensive player.
Among the returning starters is safety Cristian Williams, who will be a seventh-year senior after missing all but two games in 2018 because of what appeared to be a career-ending medical condition. Also back on the field in 2021 will be linebacker Yohance Burnett, who didn’t play last year because of a knee injury.
Placekicker Zack Long and deep snapper Adam Higuera will return on special teams.
The number of seniors back had a profound effect on TU’s recruiting process. Instead of bringing in players coaches didn’t get to see play or perform in person, they took significantly fewer chances, settling on a solid seven-member class.
Because everyone on the team can take advantage of the extra year of eligibility, teams can have more than 85 scholarship players in 2021. For the Hurricane, that would have required a bigger financial commitment than what was available and a solution for getting below the limit in following seasons.
“For us, it was more of a numbers deal,” Montgomery said. “We needed to hit the 85 mark and stay there.”
With most of its personnel intact, TU is looking to build on what was accomplished last season, when the team surpassed expectations on its way to a memorable campaign.
“Obviously, these guys are anxious,” Montgomery said. “They’re confident, but they know we’ve still got room to get better. We’ve still got room to grow.”