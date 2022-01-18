Luke Olson new TU defensive coordinator replacing Joseph Gillespie

“Luke has been an integral part of the creation of this defense. He has a tremendous relationship with our players and understanding of their capabilities within our scheme,” Montgomery said. “Obviously, he will bring his own twist and creativity to what we do defensively in keeping with the standard that we’ve set and the progress our defense has made the past four seasons.”

An 11th-year veteran on Tulsa’s staff, Olson has spent the past three seasons in the press box during games, serving as Gillespie’s eyes from the sky. As well as his role with nickel safeties, Olson also coordinated Tulsa’s punt return unit in 2019, and before that headed defensive quality control four seasons.

“Luke is one of the bright young minds in college football,” Montgomery said. “I have full faith and trust in his ability and in that of our defensive staff to put our young men in the right situation to make plays and be a top tier defense not only in our conference but in the nation.”

Since arriving at Tulsa as a graduate assistant after a four-year playing career at Southern Nazarene, Olson has been involved in two conference championship games and five bowl appearances, including the Golden Hurricane’s most recent trip to the Myrtle Beach Bowl.