Luke Olson new TU defensive coordinator replacing Joseph Gillespie

A familiar face will lead the University of Tulsa’s defensive unit next season.
Head coach Philip Montgomery promoted Luke Olson, previously responsible for nickel safeties among other roles at Tulsa, to defensive coordinator on Tuesday.
“I can’t thank Coach Montgomery enough for the confidence he has shown in me to move me into this role,” Olson said. “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity.”
“We’re fortunate to have someone of Luke’s coaching ability and football knowledge already on staff where we can have a smooth transition in contenting with the success we’ve been able to have defensively in the 3-3-5 scheme,” Montgomery said in a release.
Tulsa’s defense, which ranked top-five in scoring defense, rush defense, total defense and interceptions in the American Athletic Conference last season, was previously manned by Joseph Gillespie from 2019-2021. Gillespie, whose departure to take the same position at TCU was first reported by the Tulsa World on Dec. 8, was on-staff at Tulsa seven seasons and was responsible, along with Olson and Bill Young, for the Golden Hurricane’s switch to the 3-3-5 from a four-man front in 2018.
“Luke has been an integral part of the creation of this defense. He has a tremendous relationship with our players and understanding of their capabilities within our scheme,” Montgomery said. “Obviously, he will bring his own twist and creativity to what we do defensively in keeping with the standard that we’ve set and the progress our defense has made the past four seasons.”
An 11th-year veteran on Tulsa’s staff, Olson has spent the past three seasons in the press box during games, serving as Gillespie’s eyes from the sky. As well as his role with nickel safeties, Olson also coordinated Tulsa’s punt return unit in 2019, and before that headed defensive quality control four seasons.
“Luke is one of the bright young minds in college football,” Montgomery said. “I have full faith and trust in his ability and in that of our defensive staff to put our young men in the right situation to make plays and be a top tier defense not only in our conference but in the nation.”
Since arriving at Tulsa as a graduate assistant after a four-year playing career at Southern Nazarene, Olson has been involved in two conference championship games and five bowl appearances, including the Golden Hurricane’s most recent trip to the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
“I am thrilled about the young men we have coming back to play defense for us this fall,” Olson said. “As coaches, we will go above and beyond to put them in the best situations while allowing them to play fast, physical football.”
A native of Tulsa, Olson played his prep football at Union High School.