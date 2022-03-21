Louisiana Tech's Eric Konkol expected to be named TU's next coach

The University of Tulsa is expected to hire Louisiana Tech coach Eric Konkol as its next men’s basketball head coach, sources close to the program have indicated.
Konkol, 45, is expected to be announced as TU's next coach on Tuesday.
Konkol would succeed Frank Haith, who won 138 games in eight seasons at TU. He completed his career second all-time in wins. The university announced Haith’s resignation March 12 following an 11-20 season.
Konkol won 67% of his games at La. Tech in seven seasons. His teams won 20-plus games six times.
The Bulldogs finished 24-8 in 2020-21 and appeared in the National Invitational Tournament, finishing third after losing to Mississippi State in the semifinal game and defeating Colorado State in the third place game.
Konkol is married to wife, Meagan, and has two sons, Ethan and Ryan.
I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.
