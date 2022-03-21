 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Louisiana Tech's Eric Konkol expected to be named TU's next coach, according to multiple reports

  • Updated
  • 0
Louisiana Tech Alabama Basketball (copy)

Louisiana Tech head coach Eric Konkol signals to his team in the first half of a Nov. 9 game against Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. 

 Vasha Hunt, AP

The University of Tulsa is expected to hire Louisiana Tech coach Eric Konkol as its next men’s basketball head coach, multiple outlets reported Monday citing unnamed sources.

Konkol, 45, could be announced as TU's next coach on Tuesday.

It is believed that TU players have been told to expect a Tuesday team meeting. The timing would suggest that the players would be introduced to their new head coach.

Konkol would succeed Frank Haith, who won 138 games in eight seasons at TU. He completed his career second all-time in wins. The university announced Haith’s resignation March 12 following an 11-20 season.

Konkol has won 67% of his games at Louisiana Tech in seven seasons. His teams have won 20-plus games six times.

The Bulldogs finished 24-8 in 2020-21 and appeared in the National Invitation Tournament, finishing third after losing to Mississippi State in the semifinals and defeating Colorado State in the third-place game.

After the 2020-21 season, Konkol signed an extension worth $2 million through 2026 at Louisiana Tech. His team went 24-10 in the 2021-22 season. The details of his buyout have not been released.

Konkol was a student assistant at TU during the 2000-01 season.

He and his wife, Meagan, have two sons, Ethan and Ryan.

bryce.mcKinnis@tulsaworld.com

Eric Konkol

Age: 45

Hometown: Amherst, Wisconsin

Experience: Louisiana Tech, 2015-22; as assistant: Miami (Fla.), 2011-15; George Mason, 2007-11; Hopkins High School (Minn.), 2005-07; George Mason, 2002-05

NCAA Tournament appearances: None

Players coached: Shane Larkin, Miami

Family: Wife, Meagan; sons, Ethan and Ryan

Playing experience: Wisconsin-Platteville, 1995-97; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 1997-2000

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

