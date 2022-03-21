Louisiana Tech's Eric Konkol accepts offer to be TU's next coach

The University of Tulsa confirmed Monday evening that Louisiana Tech's Eric Konkol accepted an offer to become the Golden Hurricane's 31st basketball coach.

A news conference is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Center. It is believed that TU athletic director Rick Dickson, on Monday and last week, communicated with the 45-year-old Konkol only during Zoom connections.

It is believed also that Dickson talked with Steve Lutz, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi head coach; and Pooh Williamson, a former TU point guard, former TU assistant and interim coach, and longtime Division I assistant.

Sources told the Tulsa World on Monday that TU players were told to expect a team meeting on Tuesday afternoon, suggesting that the players would be introduced to their new head coach before the news conference.

Having played college basketball at Wisconsin-Platteville and Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Konkol actually has some Tulsa time in his history. During the 2000-01 TU season, Buzz Peterson was the Hurricane head coach and Konkol was a student assistant. That team won the National Invitation Tournament championship.

In seven seasons as the Louisiana Tech coach, Konkol won 67% of his games. He had six seasons of at least 20 victories. His overall total of 153 victories is third-best in Louisiana Tech program history.

Last season, his 24-8 Bulldogs appeared in the National Invitation Tournament, finishing third after losing to Mississippi State in the semifinals and defeating Colorado State in the third-place game. As the 2020-21 Conference USA Coach of the Year, Konkol was given a revised contract that extended through the 2025-26 season. Reportedly, he made $400,000 a year at Louisiana Tech. The details of his buyout are not yet known.

This season, Konkol’s 24-10 Bulldogs were beaten by UAB in the Conference USA tournament championship game. Before he became the Louisiana Tech head man, Konkol was an assistant at Tennessee and Miami (Fla.).

Konkol succeeds eight-season TU coach Frank Haith, who resigned on March 12 after having recorded 138 victories. This season, the Golden Hurricane was 11-20 overall and 4-14 in the American Athletic Conference. For home games at the Reynolds Center, attendance was the Tulsa program’s worst since the 1979-80 season.

Konkol and his wife, Meagan, have two sons, Ethan and Ryan. Following the Tuesday news conference, a meet-and-greet for TU fans and students will be held at the Reynolds Center.

