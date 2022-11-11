Lots of positives for TU men in opening loss, hope to rebound Saturday

It obviously did not end the way they wanted it to, but for the University of Tulsa men’s basketball team, there were a lot of positives they can take and build on from their season-opening 73-70 loss to Oregon State Monday night.

Tulsa enjoyed a strong first half, building up a 41-22 lead late in the first half and heading into halftime with a 44-28 advantage, before Oregon State opened the second half with a 14-0 run over a 3:45 span to make it a tight game. The teams were neck and neck for the rest of the contest, with TU going back up 59-51 before the Beavers chipped away at the lead thanks to outstanding shooting. Oregon State shot 61.9 percent from the floor in the second half and 50 percent overall.

Tulsa had two chances to tie the game in the final 10 seconds but neither would fall.

“Learned a good bit about our team and that’s going to be ongoing, some things that we want to repeat, some things that we want to stay away from,” new head coach Eric Konkol said of his Tulsa debut. “Of course, disappointed that we weren’t able to come away with the victory that we intended to.”

There are a couple of specific areas that Konkol was happy with the Golden Hurricane’s execution in the first half, and then not so happy with their ability to continue doing it in the second half.

“I learned that we can do some things at a high level,” Konkol said at a press conference on Wednesday. “We track a number of stats, things that we really want to be great at. It’s not shooting, it’s things like rebounding and taking care of the basketball and those things we did very well in the first half. In the second half, we were very poor in both and those things resulted in us not being able to finish that game off. So those are the types of things our guys can feel good about. We can do it, we can do it against teams much bigger than us on the road, we just got to be able to do it for a full 40.”

TU held a 22-17 edge in rebounds in the first half but were out-rebounded 18-7 in the second half, while surrendering six turnovers in each half. They had seven assists in the first half and just two in the second.

With a few days of practice to work on some things, Konkol is excited to see what his group can do in the home opener at the Reynolds Center on Saturday afternoon against Jackson State (2 p.m.). The Tigers went 11-19 last season (9-9 in the SWAC, losing in the conference quarterfinals), and then dropped its opener, 65-56 at Abilene Christian on Monday night under brand new head coach, former NBA star Mo Williams.

“They’ve got some talent,” Konkol said of Jackson State. “We actually played them last year when I was at Louisiana Tech and had a close game with them (won by La. Tech 70-68). They’ve got some guys who can score it, Gabe Watson is someone who’s scored it now for several years in college. They had a close game at Abilene Christian and they’re not going to be afraid of anybody, that’s for sure. This is a team that’s got talent, they’ve got size, they’ve got guys that can play, they’ve got guys that can score. We’ve got to get ourselves ready for a very difficult American Conference schedule, and this is one of those games that will help us do that.”

Konkol is “super-excited” for his Reynolds Center debut, which also promises to feature an enhanced game-day experience.

“On a personal level, I haven’t been in a game in the Reynolds Center since 2001, and to be the head coach here, it’ll never be lost on me, ever, how special an opportunity this is for me personally,” Konkol said. “But of course, we’ve got a job to do and we’re going to prepare very hard this week and get ready for a great home opener.

“I’m so appreciative to our administration — our president Brad Carson, our athletic director Rick Dickson — for the number of things that we’re adding to the experience here at the Reynolds Center. We just ask that everybody come out and enjoy it. Enjoy a part of what makes college basketball special, the number of different add-ons that we’re doing here that makes it a place that you want to come and attend, and then of course, we want to put a product on that floor that’s fun to watch.”

TU also announced on Wednesday that they had signed three players to National Letters of Intent in the recruiting class of 2023, most notably Jarred Hall, a 6-foot-8 small forward from Nashville, Tenn., who is an ESPN four-star recruit and is ranked the number one prep player in Tennessee and No. 65 in the nation. Hall led his high school, the Lebanon Blue Devils, to the Class 4A state semifinals last year.

“Jarred in particular, he’s really one of those versatile-type figures we were looking for,” Konkol said. “We targeted and evaluated a number of different guys. You do that and become attracted to their gifts on the floor, and then you reach out and talk to the young man and their parents and their high school coach, people in their community, and in his case, you become even more attracted to the type of guy he is. Made several trips to his high school, he came here on a visit, and I know that he and his family just felt very comfortable with the environment we have here, what we’re about, our experience in guys like him getting better and better. And then of course, the opportunity he’s got here, to do something special in a place that, over history, has been a premier basketball program. He’s a guy that I think the city of Tulsa will embrace and enjoy watching play.”

Also signing with Tulsa in the early signing period were 6-foot-9 center Matt Reed from Carrollton, Texas and Carlous Williams, a 6-foot-5 forward from Poplarville, Miss.

“I think all three of these guys that have signed are special and I think they fit each other in what their skill sets are, I think they fit the University of Tulsa well,” Konkol said. “I think they fit the city of Tulsa well, and all three of them told me how much they enjoyed their visit here and getting to know the people, on campus, off campus.”

Jackson State at Tulsa

Reynolds Center

Saturday, 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: 99.5 FM

Records: Jackson State 0-1, Tulsa 0-1

Last Meeting: Nov. 21, 2012 (Tulsa 86, Jackson State 66)

All-time series: Tulsa leads 6-0