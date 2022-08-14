Long and Wilson unsung heroes for TU on special teams

Neither of them even played the sport in high school, first learning it after stepping on the campus of the University of Tulsa, but they are now two key components of the TU football team, even though fans often overlook their contributions.

Golden Hurricane kicker Zack Long and punter Lachlan Wilson may spend most of their practice time by themselves and away from the team, but they are still important members of the squad.

Did you know Long finished last season as the nation’s top placekicker, connecting on 22-of-23 field goal attempts (.956 percentage)? And Wilson ranked third in the AAC (and 21st in the nation) in punting average (45.7 yards per punt)?

They may not get a lot of attention but understand that the lack of the spotlight is just part of the job.

“I don’t mind it at all, I have a very specific role to play on the team, so I just focus on doing the best I can at that,” said Wilson, a redshirt junior. “I know when I do good, it puts the team in a better position, so I really don’t need the limelight on me.”

Their coaches and teammates appreciate their talents and know how vital they are to their success.

“To win a game, you’ve got to execute in all three phases so those special teams guys are crucial to us,” said starting quarterback Davis Brin. “We’re definitely privileged to have those guys performing so well. I really love both of those guys off the field, too; they’re great dudes.”

“They’re an integral part of who we are and what we do, and they have such a specific job and it’s a lonely job at times,” coach Philip Montgomery said of Long and Wilson. “You can look out there and everybody else is doing these things, and they are really locked in and focused on their craft. They have to manage their time and also manage their bodies. To go over there and kick, all day and every day, you’re going to wear yourself out but you got to get your work in and you’ve got to be responsible, disciplined and independent in that way.”

Yes, their practice routine does sometimes result in them being isolated, often off by themselves kicking while the rest of the players are competing against each other. During the recent practices taking place at Harwell Field, the specialists, including the deep snappers and occasionally field goal holders, left the premises to return to Chapman Stadium, a block away, to kick by themselves.

“I guess it is a little different and unique relative to all the other players on the field,” said Long, a former soccer player from Pacific, Missouri who is now a grad student. “We have our periods where we get our work in throughout practice and there’s some downtime to go over to the field and work on exactly what we need to work on individually. Our approach is kind of quality over quantity, so you get your good kicks in, make sure they’re good quality reps instead of just kicking to kick. That helps kind of mitigate some injuries, in terms of limiting your number of reps.”

“We need the whole field to be kicking on,” Wilson added. “Everyone’s over there doing what they need to do, they got to trust us that we’re going over to do what we got to do. I don’t really look at it like we’re separate. We come back, we’re still lifting with the rest of the guys.”

And the other players certainly don’t see them as separate entities.

“They’re just as much a part of the team as everybody else,” added grad safety Bryson Powers. “We all appreciate them a ton. I think anybody on this team would probably argue that we think Zack is the best field goal kicker in the nation and we think Lach is up there with the top three punters.”

Comprising their own little unit has resulted in Long and Wilson and the other specialists bonding well off the field.

“Yeah, us specialists, we spend a lot of time together, so we’re a pretty close-knit group,” Long said, “just how much time we spend together, whether it’s at practice or kicking outside of practice.”

The group has some new members this season, as both longtime deep snapper Adam Higuera and field goal holder Cannon Montgomery have moved on, so they are working in new personnel to those unsung but crucial positions.

In practice lately, the top deep snapper has been Caleb Matthews, a walk-on redshirt freshman from Farmington, Ark., while Wilson himself has been serving as the holder on kicks. Also in the mix for those roles are deep snapper Connor Cook, a freshman from Dothan, Ala., and Stephen Kittleman, a walk-on quarterback from Jenks, as a holder. Tyler Tipton, who split kickoff duties with Long last season, is also the backup kicker.

“It’s definitely going to take a little bit of time to develop that chemistry, because our old snapper and old holder, we had that chemistry going for two or three years going, so now we have two new variables in the operation,” said Long, who made 32-of-33 point-after attempts (97.0 percent) last season. “It is going to take a little bit of time to get that chemistry down, but we’re coming along pretty well, so I’m excited to see what we can do this season. That’s moving along good.”

And considering where each of these guys were just three years ago, what they’ve been able to accomplish is remarkable. Long played soccer in high school and came to TU as a regular student for a year before deciding to try kicking a football and doing it well enough to walk on to the team in 2019.

“Soccer was always my background growing up and all throughout high school, and I just never had a real good opportunity to play in college, so I came to Tulsa and was a student, but eventually, I just felt a desire to still keep sports in my life,” Long recounted. “I tried kicking one day and worked on it a little bit and fortunately, they let me walk on to the team. I was just looking to keep that competition in my life. It was definitely not a planned route, it just kind of happened.”

Long started out doing just kickoffs his first year in 2019, then became the team’s placekicker in 2020, connecting on 12-of-15 field goals and 25-of-26 PATs.

“Zack had never played a down of football,” Montgomery recalled, “didn’t know the lingo, didn’t know how to talk about it, didn’t know anything about it, but had a lot of pop on his leg. He has come in and made himself a very successful story and a very important part of who we are. Couldn’t be more proud of Zack.”

Wilson, a little older at 24, played Australian rules football for several years back home, but had never played the American version until he was recruited and decided to take a leap of faith to come over to the United States to get an education.

“It did definitely take some time to get used to the game, but it was pretty easy,” said Wilson, who also arrived in Tulsa in 2019. “I always played Australian football and was able to punt the ball pretty far, so when someone told me about this opportunity to be able to study and use a skill that I have, it was a no-brainer. It was something that in the future, if I didn’t do it, I would definitely regret that decision.”

Wilson redshirted his first year in Tulsa, then took over punting duties in 2020, averaging 42.9 yards on 42 punts.

“With Lachlan, we heard so many stories about what he could do and the talents that he has,” Montgomery said, “being able to do different things in different styles of punts and make the ball do funky things in the air. He’s really woven himself into the fabric of who we are as a team. He is a fantastic talent.

“Both of these guys have a shot at the next level. Right now, they’re focused on what they need to do here, but from a talent standpoint, I think both of those guys have a chance.”