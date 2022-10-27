Local flavor powering TU women in coach Angie Nelp’s second year

The University of Tulsa women’s basketball team saw a big jump in head coach Angie Nelp’s first year at the helm last season, and the Golden Hurricane are hoping to keep that upward trajectory in 2022-23.

As the new season approaches, with the opener Nov. 7 at home against Alcorn State, the process continues of integrating seven newcomers (two transfers and five freshmen) to a team that exceeded expectations last year to finish 17-11 and advanced to the second round of the WNIT before falling in triple overtime to Wyoming.

Last year represented the program’s first winning season and first postseason appearance since 2015.

“I’m super-excited about this year’s team, looking forward to building on the success that we had last year,” Nelp said at Tuesday’s media day press conference. “We have a great group of experienced returners that are coming back, and we couple that with some newcomers and we’ve had some really fun practices. We’re really excited to continue to build our culture of love, trust and work, and then continue to have great teamwork and toughness on the floor.”

Last year’s leading scorer, Wyvette Mayberry, transferred to Kansas, but Tulsa still returns three players from last season who averaged over 10 points per game. Temira Poindexter is back after averaging 12.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last year in winning the AAC’s Freshman of the Year award.

She is accompanied by fifth-year seniors Maya Mayberry (12.2 points per game) and former Bixby star Maddie Bittle (10.9 points per game), who provide veteran leadership. Sophomore guard Delanie Crawford, who averaged 7.3 points per game last season, also returns.

The two incoming transfers are guard Katia Gallegos, who averaged 11.5 points, 3.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds for UTEP last year, and Katelyn Levings, who arrived from Arizona State.

“Any time that you have new faces, any time that you have different experiences, it’s definitely a process, but I would say it’s been a pretty fun process,” Nelp said. “We had great growth over the summer and then we’ve had great growth this fall. Super, highly-competitive team. They step on the floor and they want to win, but what I really love about this team is just how much they really want to play for each other. We’re getting better and we’re growing together.”

In her second year, Nelp continues installing the team’s culture, with the six returning players helping the process.

“The focus for us remains the same. We want to continue building the foundation for our culture, building the love, trust and work,” she said. “Everybody asks me what’s the difference in Year 2. It’s like, ‘OK, now I get four hours of sleep a night instead of three!’ I’m kidding. But that one year of experience that makes a big difference. You look at the leadership that we have with our returners right now and they know the expectations, they know what they have to give, they know how to help other people. So having that one year has hopefully started this climb, to where we’re still building this program and that foundation.“

“Second year, it’s continuously being a learning experience, but of course, we know what to expect coming in, and it’s just about improving what we already know,” Maya Mayberry said. “We’re just building up on the first year.”

Poindexter understands she faces a difficult task to replicate, if not improve on, such a strong freshman season.

“It’s definitely going to be a challenge coming into this year, coming out of last year with what I did,” said Poindexter, who led Sapulpa to the Class 5A state championship in 2021 and was named the Tulsa World’s All-World Player of the Year and overall female Athlete of the Year that season. “A lot of teams are going to be scouting a little harder and that might be a little hard for me, but I just got to put the trust in my team and just play hard for them and it’ll all come together in the end.”

With several other top players also hailing from the Tulsa area, the team has a nice local flavor to it. In addition to Sapulpa’s Poindexter and Bixby’s Bittle, Mayberry grew up in Tulsa, although she played her high school years in Arkansas, before initially attending Oral Roberts and then transferring to TU in 2020.

“It’s fun because I’ve known all these girls for a long time,” Mayberry said. “We’ve all played for the same organizational circuits, AAU and stuff like that. So I didn’t know Temira, but I knew her, because we were coached by the same AAU coaches. And Maddie, we played for the same organization, so we’re intertwined in some way because it’s Oklahoma.”

The Hurricane also has several players from further out in Oklahoma, including Crawford (from Piedmont), Jessika Evans (a junior who played at Norman North and averaged 3.6 points in 18.6 minutes last year), Lexie Foutch (from Fort Gibson), Alyssa Palmer (Putnam City North), Levings (who played high school at Edmond Memorial) and incoming freshman Hadley Periman (from Tuttle).

Nelp said fans should expect to see more local women in the program in the future.

“I absolutely love Oklahoma basketball, born and raised in Oklahoma and played here,” said Nelp, who is from Eufaula and starred at Canadian High School, leading her team to the 1998 Class A state championship, earning Oklahoma’s Gatorade Player of the Year that season. “I think, having nine of our 14 players from the state of Oklahoma, we recruit Oklahoma really heavily.” I think the state of Oklahoma has great girls’ basketball and I think we have great high school coaches here in this state, so any time that we’re recruiting, we’re going to look first in our footprint for what’s needed on our team. I think we have a lot of pride, from the program, at being in the state of Oklahoma, and having great basketball here.