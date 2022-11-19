Led by offense, TU pulls out 48-42 victory over South Florida

That was a nice way to celebrate Senior Night.

After two games of struggling offensively, Tulsa’s offense came alive again Friday night as the Golden Hurricane overwhelmed South Florida 48-42 at Chapman Stadium in TU’s final home game of the season.

Deneric Prince rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns and backup quarterback Braylon Braxton, starting in place of the injured Davis Brin, completed 20-of-27 passes for 302 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing for 20 yards and two touchdowns. Keylon Stokes, in his final game in Tulsa, recorded six receptions for 145 yards and one TD.

“It was a surreal feeling, honestly,” said Braxton, who earned his first collegiate win. “I can’t even explain what was going through my mind, once that clock hit zero, I just knew I did it. It was great. I had a great group of guys around me. It was a great team win, I think it took all of us, but it was a great feeling, for sure.”

As for Prince, it was his second 200-plus-yard game of the season, and a nice rebound after he’d gained just 31 yards in the previous game and 55 in the one before that.

“I thought Deneric had an explosive night again,” said TU coach Philip Montgomery. “That starts with that offensive line, but he was really hitting some nice holes in there, ran through arm tackles, had explosive runs, trusted his speed when he got in the open field, and really, his vision was really good tonight. He was seeing things really well, and just being really relentless in the style that he was running in. I thought he did a really nice job.”

Tulsa (4-7, 2-5 AAC) snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in eight games, dating back to Sept. 17.

Going against South Florida (1-10, 0-7), owners of the nation’s worst defense, Tulsa finally found its offensive mojo. After a slow start in which the Golden Hurricane gained 112 total yards, including just seven passing, in the first quarter, they piled up the yardage and points. In the second quarter, though, TU moved the ball well, picking up 239 yards (more than they gained in all of the previous game) and scoring 24 points.

Overall, against a USF defense that entered the day ranking 131st out of 131 FBS schools allowing 507.9 yards per game, Tulsa piled up 573 yards, its second-best offensive output of the season. It was a nice bounce-back after the TU offense amassed just 464 yards over the two previous games combined.

“Really just another example of how hard it is to win in this league every week,” Montgomery said. “Proud of our guys, back and forth the whole game, but they stuck together, they were resilient and found a way to get it done. Guys stepped up, made big plays. Just couldn’t be more proud of the way the guys stuck together, found a way on Senior Night to come out and really play a good game and find a way to win.”

The Golden Hurricane’s offense also enjoyed nice balance, gaining 271 yards rushing overall and 302 yards passing. The ability to do both really made a big difference.

“It really started with our offensive line and our run game, got some things going there,” Montgomery said. “And then, I thought Braylon really played a really nice game. Had his eyes in the right spot, did a nice job of working some RPO game in there, threw the ball well down the field, guys made plays for him there, did some things with his feet.

“I thought we played really complementary offensively, run game-pass game, those guys came out and performed at a really good level. We have struggled the last couple of weeks, but it was good to see things start turning and the ball bouncing our way and we executed and made plays when we needed to.”

With its third-string quarterback in, South Florida jumped out to a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter and freshman Byrum Brown, replacing the injured Katravis Marsh (who himself had stepped in several games ago for Gerry Bohanon, who’s out for the season) was a revelation in his first collegiate start.

Brown completed his first 21 passes, finishing 21-of-25 for 240 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 76 yards and one TD. Brian Battie also gained 169 yards and a touchdown on 19 rushes for the Bulls.

“Very talented team in South Florida,” Montgomery said. “The running back, man, he’s slippery and he’s difficult to get down on the ground. The quarterback was hot.”

The result represented the 18th straight road loss for South Florida and drops them to 1-21 in the AAC, 4-28 overall, over the last three seasons.