Led by Lorena Tseng, TU golf bolts out to lead at Texas State Invitational

TU golfer Lorena Tseng

Lorena Tseng and the Tulsa women’s golf team sit in first place at the Texas State Invitational after Monday’s play at the par-72 Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, Texas.

Second-round play was halted at 6 p.m. because of darkness. Tulsa’s total score of 12-under par is five strokes ahead of second-place Sam Houston State. The Hurricane scored a first round 7-under par score of 282 and after 11 holes is 6-under par for the second round.

Tseng led the way with a 7-under 65 in round one and after 11 holes in the second round sits at 11-under par for the tournament. She is tied for medalist honors with Sam Houston State’s Hanna Alberto.

Tseng is joined among the top-5 by teammates Haley Greb and Lilly Thomas.

Greb shot a first round 5-under par score of 67 and sits even in round 2 after 11 holes for third place with a 5-under par score. Thomas shot a first round 74 and is 3-under par after second round play was stopped. She ended the day in fourth place overall at 1-under par.

Senior Taylor Dobson is 5-over in 39th place and freshman Tita Loudtragulngam is in 55th place heading into Tuesday.

Second round play will resume at 8 a.m. followed by the final 18 holes.

