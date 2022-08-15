Learning from scrimmage, TU shifts gears in practice; Ford eyeing key role in TU backfield

After the University of Tulsa held what could be described as a real scrimmage in practice on Saturday, the Golden Hurricane shifted gears during Monday’s session to delve a little deeper into preparing for the upcoming season.

Saturday was as close to a real-game environment as the players have gotten during “fall camp,” with real officials on the field and yard markers being used during the scrimmage, with several flags thrown, as offense went against defense.

“I think it allows the players to get more of a game-like feel of it,” said TU coach Philip Montgomery on Saturday after the scrimmage. “Coaches off the field, referees on the field, if it’s illegal motion, we jump offsides, it’s getting charged. Those things are good to keep in the play, because a lot of times in practice, you’re just doing what you got to do.

“I was really pleased with the overall performance, really both sides. There was a lot of good give and take back there, a lot of good situational things that we’re going to be able to learn from. But I was pleased with the effort, the attitude, the communications that happen on the field. With the coaches off the field, things change a lot.”

Then after watching the film and evaluating the scrimmage while the players had a day off on Sunday, Montgomery changed things up for Monday (and Tuesday), as first-team offense went against backup defense in specific formats, and vice versa.

“Today’s a little bit different, for the next two days, really: Offensively, we’re going to get a chance to look at some four-man front things that we’re going to see throughout the year,” Montgomery said Monday, “so kind of making a little bit of a transition from that standpoint and making sure that we get things targeted before we get into game week and haven’t seen it.

“Kind of the same thing defensively, a couple of different offenses we know we’re going to face throughout the year, kind of getting an opportunity to get a step ahead in that sense. We’ll still do things against each other in the early part of practice, and in the late part of practice, kind of working against our scout teams a little bit more, in terms of preparing ourselves for the season.”

One player that made an impact, both in the scrimmage Saturday and during Monday’s practice, was running back Jordan Ford. The redshirt junior, who transferred from Garden City Community College before last season and saw limited action in four games in 2021, scored a rushing touchdown in the scrimmage and made several nice catches each day, while working with the expected starters. He was also in the rotation among players returning kickoffs and punts.

“Camp is going great, I’m getting some time with the Ones, getting our chemistry going with the offensive line,” said Ford, referring to the first-team offense. “Right now, everything’s going good.”

Ford made appearances in four games last season, rushing once for three yards and returning three kickoffs for 47 yards. He has made impressive strides since then.

“Jordan has worked his tail off,” Montgomery said. “He was here last year with us, did some good things for us, didn’t get the opportunity to get in too many games, but has had a really good spring, a great summer, very focused, and has really stepped up and played really well. He’s a guy that has got a lot of shake about him, he’s got that top-end speed, can do some things coming out of the backfield, in a passing game side of it. I think he brings a lot to the table for us, I’m excited about what the year’s going to bring for him.”

“The key is just working hard,” Ford said, “just getting reps after, before practice, film room, just working hard through everything, on and off the field. Everybody knows junior college is not easy but it prepared me for any obstacles, any adversity to go through, when I came to Division I football. I’m just grateful to be here.”

While his usage in the scrimmage and practice would suggest that Ford will be a key part of the offense, Montgomery said not to read too much into that just yet. There are still returning RBs Anthony Watkins (86 rushes for 634 yards and four touchdowns last year) and Deneric Prince (100 carries for 524 yards and 5 TDs), and even freshman Bill Jackson took some reps with the Ones, so it is likely all of them will end up in the backfield at some point once the games start.

“We’re always going to be running back by committee,” Montgomery said. “He may get more work with the Ones today, it may be somebody different tomorrow. Those guys understand that. It’s about them as a group and what we can do, because they all have different skillsets and bring different things to the table. I’ve been really impressed with the way those guys have worked and continued to get better throughout camp.”

The same goes for the kick and punt returns; Ford was among a group that also includes wide receiver Keylon Stokes, freshman receiver Marquis Shoulders and several others.

“We haven’t nailed it down who we’re going to put back there yet,” Montgomery said. “We’re getting a lot of guys a lot of reps, but he falls into that category, a guy who has a chance to really make a mark back there.”