Leading receiver Josh Johnson is gone, but TU has 'guys that we can really build around'

“Steve’s done a nice job since he’s been here,” Montgomery said. “You look at what his production has been and the teams that he’s coached, and he’s done a nice job there.”

Defensive adjustments

Luke Olson said he plans to modify TU’s trademark 3-3-5 formation in his first spring at the helm of the Hurricane defense. He was promoted to defensive coordinator Jan. 18 after 10 seasons in various roles for TU.

“Obviously, I’m excited to add some tweaks to (the defense) and to continue to run it to get better at it,” Olson said Friday. “I think it will look similar in a lot of areas. You know, there’s some things that I’ve always kind of kept in my hip pocket that when I got my shot, I wanted to tweak.”

“From top-to-bottom, it will look very similar,” Olson says.

Olson was partially responsible for ushering in the 3-3-5 in 2018, assisting former TU defensive coordinators Joseph Gillespie and Bill Young. The nickel safety, a position known for its dynamic responsibilities within the 3-3-5, was Olson’s gig before his promotion.

Goodlow, TU’s anchor