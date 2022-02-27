Leading receiver Josh Johnson is gone, but TU has 'guys that we can really build around'

Tulsa’s 2022 football team will return over 3,200 career passing yards from redshirt senior quarterback Davis Brin.
To whom Brin will throw the ball is a question coach Philip Montgomery will seek clarity for during his team’s 15-practice schedule.
TU’s spring practices kick off Tuesday at H.A. Chapman Stadium and will conclude with the spring game on April 9.
Josh Johnson, TU’s 2021 leading pass-catcher who declared his NFL draft eligibility Dec. 21 via Twitter, left Montgomery with 83 catches, 1,114 receiving yards and six touchdowns to replace. The departure of Sam Crawford Jr., a graduate transfer to Rice who caught 27 passes for 472 yards in 2021, will increase the necessity for TU to establish the best among its returning receiving corps this spring.
“If you look at the receiver spot with Keylan (Stokes) and (JuanCarlos Santana) coming back, those are the guys with the most experience, guys that we can really build around,” Montgomery said during a virtual press conference Friday, “guys that know and have been on the game field and got a lot of reps and have been in a lot of different situations.”
Santana, a graduate student, caught 51 passes for 689 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He caught a 37-yard desperation heave from Brin against Tulane to send the Golden Hurricane to overtime against the Green Wave in 2020. TU went on to defeat Tulane 30-24 in double overtime.
Also a graduate, Stokes appeared in four games last season before an injury sidelined him the remainder of the season. In 2020, Stokes led the Hurricane with 644 receiving yards, hauling in 46 catches en route to second-team all-American Athletic Conference recognition.
“Those two guys, from an experience standpoint, will be the guys kind of leading it, but we feel like we’ve got good pieces to kind of fit in and around that part of it,” Montgomery said.
Graduate student Ezra Naylor II will return for the Hurricane this spring. He caught 33 passes and three touchdowns last season.
Farmer’s early challenges
A new face to TU’s staff, Steve Farmer, will lead the offensive linemen responsible for keeping Brin’s jersey clean. He will also be tasked with accounting for the movement Chris Paul and Tyler Smith produced for the Hurricane before declaring themselves draft-eligible.
Paul and Smith, along with Johnson, will represent TU at the NFL combine this week.
Farmer, a Coweta native, comes to TU by way of Texas Tech, where six of his linemen were named to All-Big 12 teams during a three-year stint in Lubbock. In each of his first two seasons at Tech, Farmer’s unit ranked among the top 30 nationally in fewest sacks allowed.
“Steve’s done a nice job since he’s been here,” Montgomery said. “You look at what his production has been and the teams that he’s coached, and he’s done a nice job there.”
Defensive adjustments
Luke Olson said he plans to modify TU’s trademark 3-3-5 formation in his first spring at the helm of the Hurricane defense. He was promoted to defensive coordinator Jan. 18 after 10 seasons in various roles for TU.
“Obviously, I’m excited to add some tweaks to (the defense) and to continue to run it to get better at it,” Olson said Friday. “I think it will look similar in a lot of areas. You know, there’s some things that I’ve always kind of kept in my hip pocket that when I got my shot, I wanted to tweak.”
“From top-to-bottom, it will look very similar,” Olson says.
Olson was partially responsible for ushering in the 3-3-5 in 2018, assisting former TU defensive coordinators Joseph Gillespie and Bill Young. The nickel safety, a position known for its dynamic responsibilities within the 3-3-5, was Olson’s gig before his promotion.
Goodlow, TU’s anchor
Montgomery and Olson agreed that redshirt senior Anthony Goodlow will be a significant piece on TU’s defensive interior after the transfer of Jaxon Player — who led the Hurricane with 14 tackles-for-loss in 2021 — to Baylor.
“(Goodlow) is a guy that’s really stepped up over the years,” Olson said. “Expect his role to become even larger this spring and fall.”
“(Goodlow) is a guy that is dynamic no matter where you put him, a guy that continues to get better,” Montgomery said. “He will be the anchor point of our defensive line to start with.”