Late turnover results in TU loss to Cincinnati

After what could be their final game at the Reynolds Center, the University of Tulsa seniors trudged to the locker room in disbelief while Cincinnati’s players ran onto the court in celebration.

On Senior Night, the Hurricane stumbled 70-69 late Wednesday despite having a one-point lead and possession with 18 seconds left. An ill-timed turnover led to TU’s seventh defeat in 10 games, all in American Athletic Conference play.

Brandon Rachal, one of four seniors recognized before the game in front of an empty arena, lost the ball as a result of the Bearcats’ full-court press, and Jeremiah Davenport capitalized with a quick layup.

TU (10-10, 7-8 AAC) failed to get a good look on its last possession, with Rachal attempting a wild shot at the buzzer that was off the mark.

“That’s a tough one,” coach Frank Haith said. “We had some costly turnovers, obviously that one at the end. It was unfortunate. Both teams fought hard. We had some really, really costly turnovers that did us in at the end.”

The loss came after the Hurricane rallied in remarkable fashion from a nine-point deficit down the stretch. Another senior, point guard Elijah Joiner, willed his team to near-victory with five points in the final five minutes as part of a 22-point effort.