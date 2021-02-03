Late TU rally falls short against SMU

After struggling for much of Wednesday night’s game at the Reynolds Center, the University of Tulsa fought back to make the conclusion interesting.

Trailing SMU by three on the last possession, the Hurricane couldn’t get a good look from long range and Austin Richie forced a last-second attempt in the corner and was fouled. He missed the first free throw, leading to a 65-63 defeat.

In a crucial game for positioning in the American Athletic Conference standings, TU was outmatched for the majority and had few solutions. Some of those issues were overcome down the stretch, when a 17-point deficit shrank to eight with two minutes left on a jumper from Brandon Rachal after a steal by Curtis Haywood II.

Scoring 11 out of the game’s final 12 points, the Hurricane (9-7, 6-5) pulled within five with a minute to go on a putback from Haywood. After Darien Jackson was called for an offensive foul, he forced a turnover on the ensuing possession.

Richie made a long 2-pointer to get TU within three, and Oklahoma State transfer Yor Anei missed the front end of a one-and-one for SMU (10-4, 6-4) to set up the Hurricane’s final chances at an incredible comeback victory against one of the teams in the top half of the conference.