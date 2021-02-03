Late TU rally falls short against SMU

After struggling for much of Wednesday night’s game at the Reynolds Center, the University of Tulsa fought back to make the conclusion interesting.
Trailing SMU by three on the last possession, the Hurricane couldn’t get a good look from long range and Austin Richie forced a last-second attempt in the corner and was fouled. He missed the first free throw, leading to a 65-63 defeat.
In a crucial game for positioning in the American Athletic Conference standings, TU was outmatched for the majority and had few solutions. Some of those issues were overcome down the stretch, when a 17-point deficit shrank to eight with two minutes left on a jumper from Brandon Rachal after a steal by Curtis Haywood II.
Scoring 11 out of the game’s final 12 points, the Hurricane (9-7, 6-5) pulled within five with a minute to go on a putback from Haywood. After Darien Jackson was called for an offensive foul, he forced a turnover on the ensuing possession.
Richie made a long 2-pointer to get TU within three, and Oklahoma State transfer Yor Anei missed the front end of a one-and-one for SMU (10-4, 6-4) to set up the Hurricane’s final chances at an incredible comeback victory against one of the teams in the top half of the conference.
The biggest takeaway for TU was the breakout performance of Haywood, who entered averaging four points but finished with a team-high 18 on 8-of-11 shooting along with five rebounds and four steals. He delivered seven points in the first four minutes of the second half.
Big man Rey Idowu, coming off back-to-back stellar outings, was challenged by SMU’s interior length. He missed his first seven shots before making a key late basket and totaling three points on the night.
Mustangs guard Kendric Davis, perhaps the best player in the league, was difficult to contain. He produced 22 points and 10 assists but also had five turnovers.
With Davis catching fire, TU fell behind by nine in the early going before stringing together an 11-0 run fueled by Rachal for its first advantage. The defense also ramped up, forcing four turnovers in five minutes.
For the next eight minutes, the Hurricane didn’t score. SMU capitalized on offensive dysfunction, pouring in 11 unanswered points and leading 29-23 at halftime after a buzzer-beater from Keyshawn Embery-Simpson.
SMU 65, TULSA 63
FG FT Reb
SMU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anei 20 1-2 0-1 0-0 0 3 2
Chargois 13 1-5 2-2 2-3 0 1 5
Hunt 31 4-5 1-2 3-12 0 3 10
Bandoumel 25 0-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Davis 38 10-18 0-2 2-4 10 0 22
Jolly 26 1-5 3-7 1-7 0 4 5
Douglas 15 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 2 3
Smith 14 3-5 0-0 0-4 0 2 9
Jasey 12 3-5 1-1 2-3 0 2 7
Ray 4 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Totals 200 25-52 7-15 11-36 11 18 65
Percentages: FG .481, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Smith 3-5, Davis 2-4, Douglas 1-2, Hunt 1-2, Chargois 1-3, Anei 0-1, Jolly 0-1, Bandoumel 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Anei, Hunt, Jasey, Smith). Turnovers: 21 (Davis 5, Chargois 4, Hunt 3, Jolly 3, Anei 2, Smith 2, Bandoumel, Douglas). Steals: 4 (Hunt 2, Davis, Douglas). Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb
TULSA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Idowu 33 1-9 1-2 1-3 2 2 3
Haywood 31 8-11 1-1 3-5 1 1 18
Joiner 30 2-5 5-6 0-2 3 3 10
Rachal 37 5-13 5-6 2-5 2 2 15
Richie 28 3-11 1-3 0-4 0 2 9
Jackson 18 3-3 0-1 1-5 3 3 6
Embery-Simpson 16 1-3 0-0 0-2 0 2 2
Williams 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ugboh 3 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-55 13-19 8-27 11 15 63
Percentages: FG .418, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Richie 2-9, Joiner 1-2, Haywood 1-3, Embery-Simpson 0-1, Rachal 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Embery-Simpson 3, Haywood 3, Jackson 3, Joiner 3, Idowu 2). Steals: 12 (Rachal 5, Haywood 4, Joiner 2, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
SMU 29 36 — 65
Tulsa 23 40 — 63