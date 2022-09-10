 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Late touchdown lifts TU to dramatic 38-35 win in home opener

TU Football

Tulsa's Steven Anderson runs against Northern Illinois University in Tulsa, OK, Sept. 10, 2022.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Steven Anderson scored on a 1-yard run with 58 seconds left to lift the University of Tulsa to a dramatic 38-35 victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday night in its home opener.

Then as Northern Illinois drove for one last chance to tie or go ahead in the game, cornerback Tyon Davis came up with an interception with 32 seconds to go to clinch the win.

Tulsa had surged ahead and carried a 24-7 lead into halftime, before seeing it slip away as Northern Illinois seized a 28-24 advantage on the first play of the fourth quarter. The teams then traded touchdowns, and the lead, through the final quarter before Tulsa got the chance to go back ahead late.

Quarterback Davis Brin once again led the TU offense, completing 19-of-32 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns, along with one interception, while receiver Keylon Stokes had eight receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown. Stokes also pulled in a 31-yard reception on that final Golden Hurricane possession to advance to the 1-yard-line, setting the stage for Anderson’s touchdown.

