Kody Pearson enters NCAA Tournament as conference MVP

The University of Tulsa’s 19th appearance in the NCAA Men’s Tennis Tournament this Friday will feature, for the first time, an American Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

The Golden Hurricane’s Kody Pearson received the award Thursday, becoming the first player to receive the conference’s most coveted individual award since TU joined the AAC in 2014.

Pearson is ranked No. 47 in singles and No. 44 with his doubles mate, Connor Di Marco. The pair was named to the all-conference team for the second straight season, as well.

The Golden Hurricane play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 25 Texas A&M at 3 p.m. Friday in Waco, Texas. It will be TU’s first appearance in the tournament since 2016. If it wins, the Golden Hurricane will play the winner of Abilene Christian and the host, Baylor, in the second round.

Pearson, a Sydney, Australia, native, enters the tournament with a 16-6 overall singles record and will compete in the NCAA Singles Championship later this month.

