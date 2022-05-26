Kickoff times announced for seven of Golden Hurricane's 2022 football games

Kickoff times for seven of the University of Tulsa’s 2022 football games were announced Thursday by the American Athletic Conference.

Coach Philip Montgomery’s team will open its non-conference schedule on the road against Wyoming at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. The Golden Hurricane-Cowboys matchup will be broadcast on FS1.

Back-to-back home games against Northern Illinois and Jacksonville State on Sept. 10 and 17 will kickoff at 6 p.m. in H.A. Chapman Stadium on ESPN+.

Kickoff times for TU’s Sept. 24 road game against Ole Miss and its conference opener against Cincinnati at home Oct. 1 have not been set.

On Oct. 8, the Golden Hurricane travel to Annapolis, Maryland, for a conference game against the U.S. Naval Academy at 2:30 p.m. on CBSSN.

Following an open week, TU will travel to play Temple at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, on ESPN2. Kickoff for its Oct. 29 homecoming game against SMU has not been set.

Its Nov. 5 game against Tulane at H.A. Chapman Stadium has not been set. The Golden Hurricane follows with a Thursday night Nov. 10 road game at Memphis. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

TU’s home-closer against South Florida on Friday, Nov. 18, is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN2. Kickoff for its regular season-closer at Houston has not been set.

Kickoff times and TV selections for the five games yet to be set will be announced 12 days prior to the day of the respective game.

