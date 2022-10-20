Keylon Stokes on verge of breaking TU receiving record

It is a near-certainty that it will happen Friday night.

After another masterful performance in the last game against Navy, when he recorded seven receptions for 152 yards (and a touchdown), University of Tulsa wide receiver Keylon Stokes is just 28 yards from a school record that coach Philip Montgomery figured would never be broken.

With 3,315 career yards, Stokes is about to surpass Howard Twilley’s mark that has stood for 57 years. Twilley set the record in three seasons, 1963-65, while catching passes from legendary TU quarterback Jerry Rhome. Both went on to enjoy productive NFL careers, Twilley playing 11 years with the Miami Dolphins, winning two Super Bowls, and Rhome playing seven years for multiple teams, before embarking on a lengthy career as an NFL assistant coach.

Stokes has gone over 100 yards in five of six games this year, with the lone exception being the 50 he gained in the 35-27 loss to now-No. 7 Ole Miss on Sept. 24. Basically, the record is pretty much guaranteed when Tulsa (2-4, 0-2 AAC) visits Temple (2-4, 0-2) on Friday (6:30 p.m., ESPN2), barring any catastrophic circumstances like an injury.

“That’s such an awesome milestone,” said Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin. “Obviously, for him and me, the most important thing is to win games, but that’s going to come and I’m really excited for him. The toughness that he has and the playmaking ability is pretty special. The experience, he’s been here for such a long time, the trust that I have in him, he’s just really a special player, and a weapon for me.”

Stokes currently sits third in the nation with 765 yards this season (second in yards per game with 127.5), and sixth with 7.3 receptions per game (44 overall). He also has four touchdowns.

“He’s having a special year right now,” Montgomery said. “When you think about the numbers and you think about Howard Twilley and what he did, not only here but throughout his career, to have that type of milestone potentially about to happen here really soon, what a great honor for Keylon. I think it shows his durability but also just his toughness and his desire to continue to improve each and every year.”

If the current numbers hold up, this will be the fourth time in the last five seasons that Stokes leads the Hurricane in receiving. In 2018, he topped the squad with 41 receptions and 575 yards, along with two touchdowns. The next year, he had 62 receptions for 1,040 yards, with six TDs (all career-highs, at least so far), and in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, Stokes recorded 46 catches for 644 yards and three touchdowns.

Last season, he sustained a torn quad in the second game of the season, missed a couple of games, played through the pain for a couple more, then shut down for the year, ending up with 11 receptions and 148 yards.

Overall, Stokes has 210 career receptions, which is currently fifth on the Tulsa career list, still well back of Twilley’s top mark of 261 and 30 behind his brother Keevan Lucas (2013-16) in second with 240. Stokes, who also returns kickoffs and punts, has already passed Twilley on the TU career All-Purpose Yards list, sitting third with 4,995, still a good 882 yards back of Trey Watts (2010-13) in second.

Senior safety Kendarin Ray, who also missed most of last season with an injury, has battled against him in practice for years and knows just how good Stokes can be.

“It’s been good going against him the past couple of years,” said Ray, who is third on the squad with 41 tackles and has three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. “He’s excelled me as a player, individually. That guy knows the offense in and out, and he’s going to make plays for you when you need him to.

“He’s tough, I can tell you that. We both experienced some injuries last year. He did his best to try to fight through that at first, but he had to be real with himself and just say, ‘Let me get back to my healthy self,’ and he’s showing that he’s healthy right now.”

As for the ridiculous numbers put up by Twilley and Rhome, Montgomery recalls a moment in his first season here after Tulsa lost 52-38 to OU on Sept. 19, 2015, a game in which receiver Keyarris Garrett had a monster day with 14 receptions for 189 yards. Garrett (2011-15) ended his career with 3,209 yards and now sits in fifth place on the TU career list, one spot behind Lucas, after Stokes passed both during the Navy game.

“I’ll be honest, my first year here, I think we played OU and Keyarris had a really good game and I’m thinking, ‘That’s got to be some type of record’ and it didn’t touch anything close,” Montgomery said. “So as I sat down and looked at all those, at that particular time, I thought, ‘Well, nobody’s ever going to touch those things.’ I mean, the records around here from a passing standpoint, when you’re talking about Twilley in that era and Jerry Rhome and all of them, just some unbelievable-type numbers.

“So for Keylon to really have an opportunity to take hold of that, it’s going to be a special moment for him, but also I think just for the history of TU football.”

Count on it happening. The only question, as Brin noted, is will it also come with a victory?