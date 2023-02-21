The Kevin Wilson era will begin Sept. 2 at Chapman Stadium, and his first season will feature two games against Power Five opponents.

After the opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the Hurricane visits Washington on Sept. 9 and hosts Oklahoma on Sept. 16. The nonconference slate also includes a Sept. 23 game at Northern Illinois.

“I look forward to getting on the field this spring to begin preparations for the upcoming season,” Wilson said. “I’m excited for our schedule and the fact that we’re able to start the season at home. We’ll also have Oklahoma and four strong conference opponents coming to Chapman Stadium.”

Washington and OU are among seven opponents coming off bowl appearances, joining Rice, SMU, Tulane, North Texas and East Carolina. Washington finished eighth nationally last season, one spot above Tulane.

In the American Athletic Conference, Tulsa plays new members Rice (Oct. 19), Charlotte (Nov. 4) and North Texas (Nov. 18) at home and Florida Atlantic (Oct. 7) on the road. The other league games are against Temple, SMU, Tulane and East Carolina.

The Hurricane has a midseason open date and will have two Thursday home games, against Temple and Rice, during a three-game stretch featuring Owl opponents to open league play. The regular-season finale at East Carolina might be moved up a day to Friday, Nov. 24.

Kickoff times and television designations for the first three weeks of the season, as well as the weeknight games, will be finalized by June 1. The rest of the schedule will fall under the customary 12-day and six-day selection processes.

Tulsa 2023 schedule

Sept. 2: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Sept. 9: at Washington

Sept. 16: Oklahoma

Sept. 23: at Northern Illinois

Sept. 28: Temple

Oct. 7: at Florida Atlantic

Oct. 19: Rice

Oct. 28: at SMU

Nov. 4: Charlotte

Nov. 11: at Tulane

Nov. 18: North Texas

Nov. 25: at East Carolina

