Unless Kevin Wilson’s first University of Tulsa squad can steal an upset victory over OU at home or Washington in Seattle, the Golden Hurricane should emerge from nonconference play with a 2-2 record. The other two nonconference opponents are an FCS team (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) and a MAC team (Northern Illinois) that last season was 3-9.
As UCF, Houston and Cincinnati joined the Big 12, the American Athletic Conference raided Conference USA for new members Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, UTSA, Rice and UAB. With a favorable conference home schedule, Wilson scores a seven-win Hurricane debut and a bowl trip.
2023 schedule
Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Aug. 31, 6 p.m., ESPN+
At Washington: Sept. 9, 4 p.m. (CT), PAC-12 Network
Oklahoma: Sept. 16, 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
At Northern Illinois: Sept. 23, TBD
Temple: Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
At Florida Atlantic: Oct. 7, TBD
Rice: Oct. 19, 6 p.m. ESPN
At SMU: Oct. 28, TBD
Charlotte: Nov. 4, TBD
At Tulane: Nov. 11, TBD
North Texas: Nov. 18, TBD
At East Carolina: Nov. 25, TBD