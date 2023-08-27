Daniel Allen Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Daniel Allen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Braylon Braxton didn’t envision himself entering the transfer portal.

The moment he set foot on campus at the University of Tulsa in 2021, his sole focus was leading the Golden Hurricane to victory.

“I was all in,” Braxton said. “Through (two seasons), it really hadn’t hit me.”

And why would it? A stable rapport with his head coach, two years of experience and chemistry with his offensive unit were each reasons for optimism regarding Braxton’s future.

But oh, how things change.

After TU’s 5-7 finish in 2022 — the program’s fourth losing season in a six-year span — coach Philip Montgomery was fired.

The result? An exodus of Golden Hurricane players into the transfer portal, Braxton included. If it hadn’t been for a late recruiting pitch from newly hired head coach Kevin Wilson, Braxton said he had no idea where he’d be playing in 2023.

Such is the modern reality of college football. Players can be the face of a program one day and bolt the next.

Unhappy with playing time? See you later. Disgruntled over what might be a minor incident blown out of proportion? Adios. Also, players might be unwilling to give a new coach a chance to prove himself.

Braxton is an exception. So is safety Kendarin Ray, who garnered interest from the likes of Oklahoma State, Arkansas and Nebraska, after he entered the portal following Montgomery’s departure.

“I’d given Tulsa my five years,” Ray said. “I thought given my relationship with (Montgomery) and a potential change in scenery, I wanted to weigh my options.”

And yet, Ray opted to return to Tulsa for a sixth season. However, others didn’t.

Linebacker Justin Wright and defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow — catalysts for the Golden Hurricane a season ago — jumped ship after Montgomery’s firing. Both transferred to OSU for their final season of eligibility.

Starting offensive linemen Dillon Wade and Jason Muskrat followed Montgomery to Auburn, where he is now the offensive coordinator. And of course, two-year starting quarterback Davis Brin is spending his last year of college football at Georgia Southern.

But the existence of a transfer portal doesn’t guarantee instant gratification. Wilson references a specific quote from Alabama coach Nick Saban to back that point: “The grass is always greener by the septic tank … It’ll be interesting to see the guys that left last year, what their roles are this year at the places that they’re at. Because eventually (you wonder) is the grass always greener?”

While uncertainty in college football sits at an all-time high given the circumstances of NIL and the transfer portal, every college football program feels the underlying effects. But Group of Five programs such as TU statistically are more prone to a mass exodus.

“What’s gonna happen if a guy has a good two years or three years here?,” Wilson asked rhetorically. “Now does a Big 12 or an SEC school want to poach him?”

For now, Wilson and Co. will make do with their team’s current roster makeup, which features nine transfer portal additions — seven of whom have Power Five experience. And Braxton and Ray, both former transfer portal names, are now immersed as leaders of a relatively new-look TU football team in 2023.

Key portal additions

CB Demarco Jones: Spent past four seasons with OSU, primarily seeing action on special teams. Has reportedly impressed coaches immensely in fall camp. Was a standout defensive back at Booker T. Washington High School.

CB Keuan Parker: Spent past two seasons with Arkansas, redshirting the first. Starred at BTW.

WR/RB Braylin Presley: The two-time World state high school player of the year from Bixby is expected to make an immediate impact after spending his freshman season at OSU.

Key portal losses

LB Justin Wright: Moves to OSU after leading Tulsa in total tackles in 2022 (101.0). Also recorded two sacks and as many interceptions. Produced 254 career total tackles with the Golden Hurricane.

DL Anthony Goodlow: Also going to OSU, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound behemoth reeled in 44 total tackles last season, along with two sacks. Served as a three-year starter for TU.

QB Davis Brin: Transfers to Georgia Southern after he amassed 2,138 passing yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022. Threw for 18 touchdowns in 2021.