 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Kevin Wilson to hire Matt Guerrieri as TU's defensive coordinator

  • Updated
  • 0
Tulsa Head Coah Kevin Wilson (copy)

Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson speaks during his introductory press conference at the University of Tulsa last month.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Kevin Wilson has made the first hire for his inaugural University of Tulsa staff.

Matt Guerrieri, 34, will be the Hurricane’s defensive coordinator, a source close to the program told the Tulsa World on Monday, confirming a report from FootballScoop. The hire is expected to be announced in the next few days.

A native of Ohio, Guerrieri (pronounced gurr-AIR-ee) spent the past year as a senior adviser and analyst at Ohio State alongside Wilson and former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Guerrieri also worked with Knowles at Duke.

When Knowles left for Stillwater after the 2017 season, Guerrieri became the Blue Devils’ co-defensive coordinator and was in that role for four years. He spent a decade with Duke, starting as a graduate assistant before being elevated to safeties coach.

In 2020, Guerrieri was among three finalists for the American Football Coaches Association’s assistant coach of the year award.

People are also reading…

Guerrieri played college football at Davidson, starting at safety and serving as a senior captain. He also was a defensive graduate assistant at Lenior-Rhyne University in 2011.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, LeBron James! Five fun facts about the sports star

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert