Kevin Wilson to hire Matt Guerrieri as TU's defensive coordinator

Kevin Wilson has made the first hire for his inaugural University of Tulsa staff.

Matt Guerrieri, 34, will be the Hurricane’s defensive coordinator, a source close to the program told the Tulsa World on Monday, confirming a report from FootballScoop. The hire is expected to be announced in the next few days.

A native of Ohio, Guerrieri (pronounced gurr-AIR-ee) spent the past year as a senior adviser and analyst at Ohio State alongside Wilson and former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Guerrieri also worked with Knowles at Duke.

When Knowles left for Stillwater after the 2017 season, Guerrieri became the Blue Devils’ co-defensive coordinator and was in that role for four years. He spent a decade with Duke, starting as a graduate assistant before being elevated to safeties coach.

In 2020, Guerrieri was among three finalists for the American Football Coaches Association’s assistant coach of the year award.

Guerrieri played college football at Davidson, starting at safety and serving as a senior captain. He also was a defensive graduate assistant at Lenior-Rhyne University in 2011.