Kevin Wilson has filled one of the vacancies on his first-year University of Tulsa staff.

The Hurricane is hiring 29-year-old Joe Bolden as special teams coordinator, a source close to the program confirmed to the Tulsa World on Monday morning. Bolden also will assist with TU's defense.

Bolden spent last season as special teams coordinator and linebackers coach at Nevada after two years as defensive quality control coach at Ohio State with Wilson.

A former Michigan linebacker, Bolden also spent time at Florida Atlantic, Washington State and USC. He replaces Ricky Brown, who left to take another position.

TU's remaining opening is defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Matt Guerrieri, who was in that position for a month, left to become co-defensive coordinator at Indiana.