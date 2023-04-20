University of Tulsa players raised their helmets, jumped around and cheered, celebrating the conclusion of spring practice Thursday afternoon at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

“We’ve had a good spring,” first-year coach Kevin Wilson said. “I’m sure we’ve got a long way to go, but I’m very encouraged. I like the way we practice.”

The initial weeks of spring under Wilson were more about establishing a baseline of what was expected from players in practice. From there, the Hurricane worked on fundamentals and installation, focusing this week on two-minute drills, red-zone scoring plays and big-yardage plays.

“I think it’s been a smooth transition,” receiver Kamdyn Benjamin said. “We’ve just used this time to kind of learn each other. The team’s bought in and we’re really buying into the new coaching staff and we’re learning kind of what they expect from us and what they want from us. It’s just been a good experience as a whole, I think.”

With Wilson comes a new culture, one founded on accountability. Twelve "platoon" leaders were elected from within the team, players who communicate direction to their groups and report to the coaches.

“We want to be a player-led team,” said veteran linebacker Mitchell Kulkin, one of the platoon leaders. “I think this really helps get those leaders more involved.”

On the field, TU is attempting to replace 15 starters with a mix of returners and newcomers. That process remains ongoing, but the picture has become clearer during the spring — six transfers are on the depth chart including Julien Simon (USC) projected to start at linebacker.

Aiding the cause has been the ability to stay healthy. While a handful of players are recovering from previous injuries, the only major setback from the spring was a freshman walk-on going down with a torn ACL early on.

The Hurricane also was able to weather the departure of defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri to Indiana before spring practice started, continuing on without anyone in that role.

Dominique Franks — a Tulsa native who played for Oklahoma and was hired as a quality control analyst — has been coaching safeties while Wilson decides whether to bring in another coach from the outside.

“Because we’ve been down one, it's forced me to be more of a head coach and be around those guys (on defense),” Wilson said.

“I know some degree of defense, but what I really know is what it looks like when playing hard, playing with effort, playing with energy — which is my kind of style of offense, and it’s what I want our defense to be.”

With spring wrapped up, TU will regroup in a month for an eight-week summer conditioning program ahead of a season that begins Aug. 31 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

“I love the preparation piece,” Wilson said. “I love practice. I love preparing practice. I like talking about practice. I like selling practice. I like development. I’m excited to be here. I’m blessed to be here, fortunate to be here. And I like where we’re at.”