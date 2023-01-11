Kevin Wilson on TU status: 'We've got some work to do, but I kind of like where we're at'

When University of Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson arrived back in town last week, he hit the ground running.

Wilson met with his team Sunday while continuing to build his staff and roster, hiring six assistants and adding more transfers from the portal.

“I like the vibe,” Wilson said Wednesday. “There’ll be some buy-in. There’ll be some buy-out.

“We’ve got some work to do, but I kind of like where we’re at. … I’m very encouraged and very excited about starting.”

An old-school coach who is embracing a new-age approach, Wilson has been closely examining the Hurricane program, making strategic changes as he sees fit – some small, some big.

“Doing something different is not better,” he said. “Change is change. Different is different. Doing something better is doing something better. We’re just trying to figure out how we operate and why. Maybe that’s a good way. Maybe there’s a better way to operate.”

With each passing day, Wilson’s personnel situation becomes clearer. He announced his latest hire –tight ends coach Greg Frey, who has more than two decades of coaching experience with more than half of that at Power Five schools.

Regarding the other four to-be-hired assistants, Wilson said: “I will take my time. I’m sorry I don’t have certain position coaches yet. I’ve got a lot of candidates. I was on the phone about three hours this morning just kind of vetting guys, talking to guys. … Once we get the staff in place, then we’ll look at the support staff.”

Wilson and his staff also landed the commitment of USC linebacker Julien Simon, whose older brother Jayden is a TU defensive lineman. The Hurricane has a handful of coveted transfers coming in to address departures that occurred amid the coaching change.

“I’m not a huge fan of (the portal),” Wilson said. “It’s just a little bit the way it is. It's a little bit like junior college recruiting now where you got for one, two, three years.

“I like four-year guys. But unfortunately, we’ll have players that maybe do well enough that they’ll get opportunities if they want to play at bigger places.”

Among the transfers are three players who graduated from Tulsa-area high schools: running back Braylin Presley, who played at Bixby and Oklahoma State; cornerback Demarco Jones, who went to Booker T. Washington and OSU; and cornerback Keuan Parker, another Booker T. product who started his career at Arkansas.

“I think that this school because of its unique ties to this great city can provide opportunities that maybe other schools can’t,” Wilson said. “We should be a strong candidate for an in-town guy. … You want to start (locally), but I’m not going to take a local guy that’s not as good. We’ve got to get the best players.”