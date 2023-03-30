During the span of a week in late November, key people in Braylon Braxton’s life were affected by separate situations.

His dad and biggest fan, Ronnie, was seriously injured in a car accident the week of Thanksgiving and spent time in the hospital before making a dramatic full recovery in January.

“It was definitely a crazy, surreal experience, but I think I handed it well and our family handled it well,” Braylon Braxton said. “We had a lot of outside support supporting us, so I think we just took it in stride.”

Days later, Braxton’s coaches at the University of Tulsa lost their jobs, prompting him to enter the transfer portal and pursue other options following his redshirt freshman season.

The following week, Kevin Wilson was hired and made Braxton an immediate priority, persuading him to stay as one of the primary pieces on the Hurricane roster.

“Just his passion for the game, you can hear it when he talks,” Braxton said. “He loves this. This is what he loves to do. I just wanted to be around someone like that. And I know he’s going to put me in position to go where I want to go in my career and make the step to the next level.”

Braxton, who appeared in nine games last year and produced 15 touchdowns, is among 12 appointed leaders on TU’s team given more responsibility and being held accountable for the players within their group.

“He was the leading vote-getter from the team,” Wilson said. “He’s one of the most respected guys on the team. He is a great worker.”

During the spring, Braxton is going through the process of an open competition at quarterback, a position that includes Roman Fuller, Stephen Kittleman, Cardell Williams and Nate Ratcliff.

“Those other guys are pretty good there, and we need more than one guy,” Wilson said. “No one’s been anointed, but he’s in a position to be an impact player. I think he could be a special player.”

A dual-threat quarterback out of Frisco, Texas, Braxton is learning a new offense for a second time in three years. He played in four games while redshirting in 2021, earning valuable experience.

“I think it just taught me how to prepare for learning, how to take notes, how to watch film on my own, those types of things,” he said. “I wouldn’t say the transition has been easy, but I feel like I was ready for it.”

A coaching change can be difficult for players to go through, but the early results have been positive.

“This winter, a lot of stuff changed culture-wise – just the way we do the small things, the way we warm up, the way we take the field, the way we jog to the weight room, the way we go about going to class, tutoring, all that type of stuff,” Braxton said. “A lot of guys had to let go of a lot of old habits that we had with the other staff.”

In addition to Braxton, TU has another versatile offensive weapon with the same first name but spelled differently: running back Braylin Presley, who started his career at Oklahoma State after setting records at Bixby.

“He’s going to do a lot of work with the jet sweeps, the screens,” Braxton said. “Obviously, the No. 1 thing you see with him is he’s agile, quick, fast. He’s going to be a big-time playmaker for sure.”