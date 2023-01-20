Kevin Wilson hires three more TU assistants

Kevin Wilson’s inaugural University of Tulsa staff has taken shape with three additions, filling nine of the 10 full-time positions.

The latest hires are Ron Burton, assistant head coach and defensive line coach; Ricky Brown, special teams coordinator and defensive assistant; and Adrian Mayes, running backs coach. The only assistant left to hire is wide receivers coach.

“I’m excited about how our coaching staff has shaped up with one more position remaining to fill,” Wilson said. “We’ve been able to add a good mix of younger and older coaches, but an entire group that is vastly experienced, knowledgeable and are outstanding teachers and people.”

A 31-year coaching veteran, Burton has twice been named National Defensive Line Coach of the Year by FootballScoop and has coached in a bowl game 14 of the past 16 seasons. He spent this past season at Miami (Ohio), the previous nine years at Michigan State and a decade at Air Force.

Burton played four seasons in the NFL after a standout career at North Carolina, where he and Wilson were teammates.

“He was an outstanding college player and had some good years in the NFL,” Wilson said. “Ron is a quality coach, great person and family guy. He is a tremendous defensive line coach who coached some of the nation’s top run defenses while at Michigan State as well as Air Force.”

Brown comes to TU after a season as special teams quality control coach at Cincinnati and two years at Ohio State in a similar capacity. He played linebacker at Boston College, spent seven years in the NFL and returned to his alma mater in 2016 for four seasons on staff.

“With Ricky, I wanted to make sure we put full emphasis on special teams with a dedicated coach and he’s the perfect fit,” Wilson said. “He was also a heck of a player who made it in the NFL because he was a really good special teams player. I worked with Ricky at Ohio State and am excited about what he brings to Tulsa.”

Mayes’ career has included stops at North Texas, Texas State, Houston, Ohio State and Rice. He played offensive line at Kansas and has had coaching internships with the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Chargers.