Kevin Wilson, former OU coordinator and current OC at Ohio State, hired as new TU coach, source confirms

Kevin Wilson, currently the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, will be the next head coach at the University of Tulsa, a source familiar in the hiring process confirmed Monday afternoon.

The news comes eight days after Tulsa fired Philip Montgomery, who had been the coach since December 2014, following the conclusion of a 5-7 season.

Wilson, 61, has been the offensive coordinator for Ohio State since 2017, helping the Buckeyes win four Big Ten championships and make two appearances in the College Football Playoff, including the 2020 National Championship game, which they lost 52-24 to Alabama.

There was no word yet on whether he would join the Golden Hurricane immediately or continue to serve with Ohio State through the end of its season. The No. 4-ranked Buckeyes made the College Football Playoff and face No. 1 Georgia in the national semifinals in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31.

Before his stint with Ohio State, Wilson was the head coach at Indiana from 2011-16. In the middle of basketball country, he put together a 26-47 record over that span, including bowl game appearances in his last two seasons. He signed a six-year contract extension in January 2016 but resigned in December 2016 due to “philosophical differences,” which included some complaints about how hard he was on some of his players.

Wilson also has some experience in the state of Oklahoma, because his previous stop before joining Indiana was at OU, where he was co-offensive coordinator from 2002-05 and offensive coordinator from 2006-10. During his time at OU, the Sooners won six Big 12 Championships and played in the national championship game three times (2003, 2004 and 2008), losing all three.

The process of selecting a new head coach has taken TU fans on a bit of a roller coaster over the past eight days, as certain names entered the running and then went out of contention. The first big name on the list was former TU quarterback G.J. Kinne, previously the offensive coordinator at Hawaii and the head coach at Incarnate Word this season, leading them to a 10-1 record and the FCS playoffs. He was hired by Texas State on Thursday.

Matt Wells was also considered a candidate, but on Saturday, the former Texas Tech and Utah State coach who is currently an offensive analyst with OU removed himself from the running.

Then on Sunday, it appeared that TU was on the verge of signing current Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who previously was the head coach at Missouri. But no agreement was reached and word on Sunday night was that Odom was staying at Arkansas and Tulsa was moving on in its search.

Less than 24 hours later, word starting leaking out early Monday afternoon that Wilson was going to be the man. Those rumors have now been confirmed and Wilson will be Tulsa’s 30th head football coach.