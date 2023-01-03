Kevin Wilson expects majority of TU staff to be in place this week

With his successful run at Ohio State complete, Kevin Wilson has turned his attention to the University of Tulsa football program, prioritizing hiring assistants and figuring out his roster.

“I didn’t want to do a lot of coach work until the bowl games were done,” Wilson said in an interview with the Tulsa World on Tuesday. “I think the bulk of the staff will be in place as we get through the end of this week. Our players will be on campus Sunday for a team meeting. School starts on Monday.”

Wilson, who said he couldn’t discuss any pending hires, will bring in 34-year-old Matt Guerrieri as defensive coordinator, a source close to the program told the World on Monday. Guerrieri worked as a senior adviser and analyst at Ohio State for the past year.

“Going through the bowl season, there was a little bit of gauging interest (of possible staff candidates,” Wilson said. “I wanted to start with some defensive guys I felt good about.”

TU athletic director Rick Dickson told the World on Tuesday that with regard to the football program’s operating finances, Wilson inherits the Philip Montgomery staff’s budget. The amount isn’t shared by TU, a private school with the ability to keep a lid on such figures, but it is believed that the pool of money for Wilson and his first staff initially will be same as it was for Montgomery and his staff.

“There’s basically a finite (amount) of funds I have for the coaches,” Wilson said. “It’s like a jigsaw puzzle. Maybe people you like don’t fit (from a money standpoint). Maybe the budget doesn’t allow you to chase things. Maybe you’re going from more experienced to less experienced (possible candidates). There was a little bit of that.”

With the spring semester starting next week, Wilson will return to Tulsa from Columbus and try to identify which of the Hurricane seniors will take advantage of the additional year of eligibility.

“I think we’re still going through that with some of those guys,” he said. “For example, some of those super seniors this past year did not do a very good job academically. It’s hurting our image and our APR ranking.”

Wilson said the fall semester for some TU players seemed to consist of “playing Fortnite and Call of Duty, and then going to football practice. Some of these guys are trying to decide whether they want to come back or not, and, maybe, do we want them or not? … We wanted just to solidify the roster and start in January, working together and building a community and a team of guys who want to fight.”

After being hired Dec. 5, Wilson worked to get TU players already in the portal on board with him. Within 24 hours, quarterback Braylon Braxton decided to stay. Wide receiver Malachai Jones soon followed.

“Once I got to (the TU campus), it was to see how many kids wanted to stay there and how many would go into the portal,” Wilson said. “That’s the day and age, where guys want to do that. They didn’t know me. I had to earn some trust. We lost a couple. We saved a few.

“I think in this day and age of jumping around – be careful. I also think in this day and age of me (looking at possible incoming players in the portal) – be careful. Buyer beware. You’ve got to make sure you are getting a good product – a good young man from a good family.”

A few Hurricane players remain in the portal, perhaps seeing what their options are and contemplating a return to TU.

“They have the right to look around,” Wilson said. “You have the right to not renew their scholarship. It’s kind of a two-way street. You always want what’s best for the student-athlete, and I will support that, but you also have to do what’s best for the program and the university.”